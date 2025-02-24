Lifetech Resources Celebrates the Successful Unveiling of Its State-of-the-Art Solar Power Energy System

On Tuesday, January 21 Lifetech Resources proudly hosted the unveiling of its groundbreaking Solar Power Energy System, marking a significant step in the company's journey toward sustainability and environmental responsibility. Held at the company's headquarters at 700 Science Dr, Moorpark, CA, the event brought together community members, stakeholders, and media representatives to celebrate these important milestones.



The newly installed Solar Power Energy System features 1,090 high-efficiency monocrystalline panels with a capacity of 599.5 kW, generating 948,465 kWh annually. This clean energy output will offset 7,918.56 tons of CO2 emissions each year—the equivalent of removing 42 cars from the road annually or conserving 18,330 barrels of oil."This event was an incredible success," said Shaffiq Rahim, CEO of Lifetech Resources. "It was inspiring to see so many individuals come together to celebrate our shared commitment to renewable energy. The unveiling of this system reflects our optimism for the future and reaffirms our dedication to creating a cleaner, more sustainable environment for our employees, community, and beyond."The event featured an opening speech by Chairwoman Janet Carieri, an overview of the solar project by CEO Shaffiq Rahim, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Local dignitaries, including representatives from Senator Henry Stern's office and Mayor Chris Enegren, joined the celebration, recognizing Lifetech's sustainability milestone with the following certificates:Board of Supervisors, 4th District: Janice S. Parvin, Chair, presented a Certificate of Appreciation for Lifetech's commitment to sustainability.U.S. House of Representatives: Congresswoman Julia Brownley presented a Certificate of Congressional Recognition in appreciation of the company's role in innovative product development and manufacturing through dedicated efforts toward environmental sustainability.City Council of the City of Moorpark: Mayor Chris Enegren, along with Council Members Chris Barrett, Renee Delgado, Dr. Antonio Castro, and Tom Means, presented a Certificate of Recognition.Office of Senator Henry Stern: Senator Henry Stern presented a Certificate of Recognition for our dedication towards environmental sustainability.Attendees enjoyed refreshments and networking opportunities as they celebrated this milestone. This state-of-the-art system is the first initiative launched by Lifetech's newly formed Sustainability Committee, which aims to implement innovative solutions to reduce the company's carbon footprint and support global renewable energy efforts.About Lifetech ResourcesSince 1991, Lifetech Resources has been at the forefront of innovation in the beauty and personal care industry. By anticipating trends, advancing sustainable practices, and delivering cutting-edge solutions, Lifetech continues to shape the future for brands worldwide. From raw material research to comprehensive product development and supply chain optimization, Lifetech empowers brands to achieve their vision while prioritizing environmental stewardship.