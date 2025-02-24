Nuvation Energy's 36-Channel Cell Interface (CI-36) Module Now Available for Order

Nuvation Energy, a leading provider of battery management systems (BMS), is pleased to announce that the 36-channel cell interface (CI-36) is now available for order. First unveiled in 2024, the CI-36 has been designed to optimize energy storage system density and reduce overall system costs, in line with the trend towards 52s and 104s module configurations.



Compatible with Nuvation Energy's G5 Battery Management System, the CI-36 supports up to 36 battery cell measurements and 21 external thermistor measurements in a single module. To further support customers in achieving their specific application requirements, Nuvation Energy offers a Cell Interface system optimization program. Under this program, volume customers can collaborate with Nuvation Energy to define reduced battery cell and thermistor measurement active channel counts per CI-36 to achieve even better cost optimizations."This module represents a significant advancement in energy storage system design, allowing for increased system density, lower costs, and ensuring a smooth integration with our existing G5 battery management system." - Michael Worry, CEO/CTO, Nuvation EnergyThe CI-36 is fully compatible with Nuvation Energy's existing G5 Stack Switchgear and inherits its versatile configurability for various battery chemistries, cell manufacturers, and stack topologies. This solution reinforces Nuvation Energy's commitment to addressing utility grid industry security concerns by being designed and developed in the US and Canada and manufactured in Canada. The CI-36 will support the most recent update to the 3rd edition of UL 1973 (UL 1973:2022).Nuvation Energy will be at Intersolar 2025 (February 25-27) in San Diego, California, USA in booth # 2739 to talk with customers about this new solution."With the CI-36 now available for order, we're excited to continue advancing our product line to meet the ever-evolving needs of the energy storage industry", said Michael Worry, Nuvation Energy's CEO/CTO. "This module represents a significant advancement in energy storage system design, allowing for increased system density, lower costs, and ensuring a smooth integration with our existing G5 battery management system."More information on the CI-36 can be found here: https://nuvationenergy.com/battery-management-systems/ci-36/, and the product datasheet is now publicly available here: https://nuvationenergy.com/technical-resources/g5-bms.About Nuvation EnergyNuvation Energy provides battery management systems and energy controllers to energy storage system integrators and battery manufacturers. They accelerate energy storage by providing products and services that resolve the technical challenges typically associated with developing energy storage solutions.To learn more about Nuvation Energy, visit https://www.nuvationenergy.com.