Saint-Gobain acquires Fives’ unique hybrid heating technology to accelerate the decarbonization of its plant in Biandrate in Italy

Fives, a worldwide leader in industrial combustion, has been supporting Saint-Gobain for over 20 years in its project to become the worldwide leader in sustainable construction. Recently, in Italy, Fives installed a first e-Ductflame™ hybrid burner in the h-old site in Biandrate.



The expected results, consisting in a significant direct CO2 emissions reduction, will enable a progressive decarbonization of the site's industrial process.An alliance of two technological leaderships for energy transitionWithin the global Saint-Gobain business unit, Saint-Gobain h-old plant has started an electrification process which enhances a reduction of its impacts thanks to the solar energy produced on-site.Fives implemented the e-Ductflame™, the Group's first patented hybrid e-burner which allows to replace gas with electricity. Using this solar energy, it will enable to reduce CO2 emissions, energy costs and thus to substantially lower Saint Gobain h-old's site environmental footprint.First conclusive resultsCompared to the previous system and thanks to a high flexibility in the energy source selection (solar at day, natural gas at night), the installation of the e-Ductflame™ will also enable Saint-Gobain h-old to:− Increase energy savings of fossil fuels− Reduce its operating costs− Improve the quality of the heating processFrancesco Giudici, CEO of Fives ITAS, emphasized: "Our collaboration with Saint-Gobain is another example of our technological leadership and our commitment to decarbonize industry. This project will allow to accelerate the transition of the coating sector."Saint-Gobain h-old declared: "The fruitful collaboration between the two companies for this project was possible thanks to a mix of innovation, collaboration and commitment to reducing environmental impacts, fully in line with Saint-Gobain's purpose "Making the World a Better Home", and with Fives' commitment to the decarbonization of the coating sector".www.fivesgroup.com