RoboForce Debuts 'Robo-Labor' at Intersolar 2025, Providing Cost-Effective AI Enabled Robotic Workforce Solution for the Solar Industry

RoboForce, the world's most advanced "Robo-Labor" provider, debuts its AI Robot workforce solution publicly for the first time at Intersolar 2025 in San Diego, CA. During Intersolar, attendees will be able to see the latest generation of RoboForce's AI-enabled, all-terrain robot at Booth #3634 in the Startup Pavilion, and see the technology and mechanisms that enable Robo-Labor to build solar panels from ground to grid.



More Headlines Articles

This is the first public unveiling of RoboForce's technology after the company announced $10M in early stage funding at the beginning of 2025. Its robots are capable of 1mm precision in fine motor movements and manipulations, in tandem with its internally designed and developed AI expert model, to install and secure solar modules for large-scale commercial and utility-scale projects. The robots can perform this installation labor at three times the efficiency and productivity rate of human labor and at a third of the average US labor cost for the same work. With many solar projects of this scale being in harsh environments and remote, isolated locations, empowering the industry with Robo-Labor advances both decarbonization goals and increased energy demands at an accelerated rate, while filling the current labor storage and saving human labor from having to endure difficult working conditions.With pilot projects commencing for early customers in early 2025 and commercial launch at the end of 2025, RoboForce is addressing the solar industry's ongoing labor shortages. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) recently reported that worker shortages and rising labor costs are flattening industry growth over the next five years, at a time when over 4,400 GW of solar power is projected to be built globally by 2030. RoboForce and its Robo-Labor fleet can safely, efficiently work alongside humans where needed, while saving human laborers from repetitive and high force-demanding tasks. Ultimately, solar developers are enabled to meet demand without exceeding project costs or timelines."With over 100 years of combined team experience in the AI robotics field, RoboForce is prepared to help solar customers enable AI and automation needed to complete large- and utility-scale projects faster and cheaper," said Leo Ma, founder and CEO, RoboForce. "Those already employing our 'super worker' fleet will be able to overcome industry-wide challenges to bring us closer to the sustainably powered world we need."For Intersolar attendees, RoboForce's CEO Leo Ma will speak in a panel discussion, "From Prototype to Market - Bringing Cutting-Edge Energy Solutions to Scale," and Head of Business Development, Veeral Hardev, will also take part in a separate panel, "Powering Progress: Building a Skilled & Inclusive Solar Workforce."As part of the progress towards commercialization this year, RoboForce has recently built an outdoor mini-farm solar testing site and is actively engaging with additional partners and customers. The company is also exploring real-world applications of general use Robo-Labor in additional sectors such as mining, nuclear power and space. To learn more about partnering with RoboForce, signing up as a customer, or joining its growing team, visit https://www.roboforce.ai/.About RoboForceRoboForce is an AI Robotics startup building the world's most advanced Robo-Labor system, with the world's first and only 1mm precision AI expert model. The company's AI robotic workforce provides significant labor cost savings to customers impacted by growing labor shortages, starting with utility-scale solar and space, with additional applications in manufacturing, mining and beyond. RoboForce was founded in 2023 by Leo Ma, previously a co-founder from startup to IPO of the Nasdaq-listed company Cyngn. The RoboForce team is comprised of top tech leaders from CMU Robotics, Michigan Robotics, Amazon Robotics, Tesla Robotics, Google, Waymo, Apple and Microsoft and is backed by world-class investors including Nobel Laureate Myron Scholes, Gary Rieschel (co-founder of Softbank VC), and Carnegie Mellon University. To learn more about RoboForce, visit https://www.roboforce.ai/.