Integrated Trinasolar solution powers 22MW Valcasado solar facility in Huelva, Spain

Located in the province of Huelva, Spain, the Valcasado project is developed and owned by Green Tie Capital. Built by EPC contractor Elmya Energy, the system features 33,600 Trinasolar Vertex bifacial solar modules and 580 Vanguard 1P trackers by TrinaTracker. The site has been connected to Spain's national grid and will deliver clean energy to the municipality of San Juan del Puerto over decades.Despite the area's relatively flat topography, the site incorporates slopes of up to 15% north-south and 10% east-west gradients, which require flexible tracking solutions that are properly adapted to the terrain. Additionally, the dry, cracked soil characteristic of the area underscores the need for resilient infrastructure.TrinaTracker's Vanguard 1P system is designed with exceptional adaptability to perform effectively in this environment, ensuring long-term stability and reliability. The robust materials used in its construction mean it can withstand the arid conditions of the region and provide seamless, year-round functionality.The high-performance Vertex Dual-Glass Bifacial modules, engineered to minimise the Levelised Cost of Energy (LCOE), offer a flexible system design and long-term reliability, which are fundamental attributes for the project's success.Miguel Pantoja, project manager from Elmya Energy, said: "With extensive expertise and experience in the industry, Trinasolar demonstrated their capability to address any challenges that might arise. Their comprehensive solutions provided the security and confidence needed."Gonzalo de la ViÃ±a, President Europe at Trinasolar, added: "The installation of Vertex bifacial modules and Vanguard 1P trackers at the Valcasado facility once again highlights Trinasolar's commitment to leading the rollout of smart solar solutions in Europe. The solution offers the best combination of solar modules and trackers for high performance of projects. Trinasolar provides onsite services to simplify the work during installation and minimising the cost of operation and maintenance."By generating clean, sustainable power, Trinasolar is advancing Spain's energy transition and supporting the reduction of the nation's carbon footprint."To read more about this project and access the comprehensive case study, please visit https://www.trinasolar.com/eu-en/resources/success-stories/ValcasadoSolarPark.About TrinasolarTrinasolar was founded in 1997. As a global leading provider for photovoltaic (PV) module and smart energy solutions, Trinasolar delivers PV products, applications and services to promote global sustainable development. Through constant innovation, Trinasolar continues to push the PV industry forward by creating greater grid parity of PV power and popularising renewable energy. Trinasolar's mission is to boost global renewable energy development around the world.â€¯To date, Trinasolar has delivered more than 240 GW of solar modules worldwide. In addition, Trina's downstream business includes solar PV project development, financing, design, construction, operations and management, and one-stop system integration solutions for customers. Trinasolar first launched the Energy IoT brand in 2018 and is now aiming to be a global leader in smart energy. In June 2020, Trinasolar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange. For more information, please visitâ€¯www.trinasolar.com.â€¯