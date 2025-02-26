Jolywood Unveils Breakthrough Windproof Module and Full-Black Solar Technology at Intersolar North America 2025

Jolywood, a leading innovator in advanced solar technologies, is proud to unveil its latest advancements at Intersolar North America 2025, held at the San Diego Convention Center. As a pioneer in N-type solar technology, Jolywood continues to push the boundaries of solar performance with two groundbreaking products: the Windproof Module and the NIWA Full-Black Solar Modules.



Windproof Module - Redefining ReliabilityDeveloped after five years of intensive research, the Windproof Module stands as the pinnacle of solar module innovation. It incorporates an n-type Fully-Tempered One-Stop Encapsulation solution, designed to endure the harshest conditions. The specialized BACKBONE Steel Frame, made with zinc-aluminum-magnesium surface alloy technology and a high-strength steel substrate, offers exceptional strength, corrosion resistance, and resilience to extreme temperatures. The frame is 50% stronger than traditional aluminum frames, providing superior resistance to wind and snow loads. Paired with fully-tempered glass, this design ensures optimal performance in extreme weather conditions such as hurricanes, heavy snow, and hail. Additionally, the module is burstproof, ensuring stable operation even in the most challenging environments. This results in a 1.63% higher energy yield. As severe weather events become more frequent in the United States, the Windproof Module offers enhanced reliability for your solar projects.NIWA Full-Black Modules - Smarter Choice for Every RooftopThe NIWA full-black modules are an outstanding choice for residential rooftop installations, offering a perfect balance of style, performance, and reliability. Designed with sleek, all-black aesthetics, these modules seamlessly integrate into modern architectural designs, adding an elegant touch to any home.Technological Excellence and Investment in R&DJolywood's technical prowess is backed by significant investment in research and development. The company's R&D center includes facilities for cell technology research, module development, testing, and comprehensive management. It also boasts two major testing centers: one for photovoltaic testing and the other for real-world energy generation validation.See Jolywood's Innovation in ActionOn February 25-27 2025, Jolywood will be exhibiting at Intersolar North America, held at the San Diego Convention Center. Visitors will have the exclusive opportunity to see the Windproof Module and discover how Jolywood's cutting-edge solar technologies are redefining quality and reliability. Join Jolywood for a glimpse into the future of solar energy and experience firsthand the innovations that are setting new standards in the industry.About JolywoodFounded in 2008, Jolywood is a global leader in the production of advanced high-efficiency solar products. With a firm commitment to "Same Sunshine, More Value," Jolywood has emerged as a key player in the solar energy sector, striving to deliver sustainable and innovative green energy solutions worldwide. The company's expertise in N-type solar technology and its focus on cutting-edge developments have positioned it as a front-runner in the solar industry.