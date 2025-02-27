Ampion Saves Community Solar Subscribers $42 Million in Electricity Costs

BOSTON [FEBRUARY 27, 2025]--Ampion Renewable Energy, a leading community solar acquisition and subscription management company, announced that it has saved its subscribers over $42 million in electricity costs to date. These savings were enabled by the production of over 2.2 billion kWh of clean energy from community solar projects Ampion manages, equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions avoided by taking 600,000 cars off the road for one year. The Public Benefit Corporation has scaled organically since 2014 without acquisitions or mergers, and now has over 100 full-time employees.



"This important milestone is a testament to our specialized focus on servicing solar developers, while expanding renewable energy access to all," said Nate Owen, CEO and Founder of Ampion. "Our success can be attributed to a combination of technology platform, expert teams, and proven processes built and honed over years of dedication to this client base, without distraction from other business models. Our goal has always been to perfect a product that enables developers and asset owners to elevate their business and brand."Community solar portfolio migrations are a rapidly growing part of Ampion's business. These occur when Ampion takes on subscription management services for developers who have parted ways with other providers. In the second half of 2024 alone, Ampion began managing an additional 70 million kWh in annual kWh production from these migrations. In 2025, the company will add more than 330 million kWh of annual production from over 200MW (DC) of capacity through additional portfolio migrations."Ampion's software platform and subscriber management processes are purpose-built for distributed generation. The result is a stable, scalable offering for developers and fully-allocated projects. This allows clients to realize the revenue they modeled over the 20+ year life of their portfolios, well after initial subscriber acquisition," said Andrew Kvaal, Ampion's President and Chief Operating Officer.The company focuses on simplifying billing, subscriber allocations, and site performance information for renewable energy developers. Ampion acquires a robust mix of subscribers, from Fortune 500 enterprises like Wendy's to low-to-moderate income (LMI), small commercial, and mass market subscribers. The company leverages a diverse range of subscriber acquisition channels, including partnerships with community organizations, municipalities, and affordable housing providers that expand the benefits of renewables to LMI populations that need them most.About Ampion:Ampion provides turnkey subscription and revenue management solutions for renewable energy developers nationwide, simplifying the complex world of distributed generation. From prospect to payment, we maximize investor returns in a holistic way, optimizing revenue with a customer management platform purpose-built for community distributed generation. We're industry veterans with the people, platform, and processes required to help developers and asset owners get the most out of their portfolios. Our clients choose us because we make their projects more predictable and more profitable, with better data insights, happier subscribers, and less risk. Learn more at ampion.net.