RE+ Events to Host New Event Series in Growing European Markets, Romania and Bulgaria

ALEXANDRIA, VA (February 27, 2025) - RE+ Events, the premier global platform for clean energy events, is proud to announce the launch of RE+ Eastern Europe designed to drive growth and innovation within Bulgaria and Romania's renewable energy industries.



In partnership with EUPD Group, RE+ Eastern Europe will host two one-day events in key renewable energy markets. The first event will take place in Sofia, Bulgaria, on May 26, 2025, followed by the second in Bucharest, Romania, on May 28, 2025. These two key markets are poised for significant renewable energy expansion. Bulgaria has seen strong solar PV growth, with over 2.5 GW installed between 2023 and 2024. Romania is targeting 8 GW of solar capacity by 2030, supported by recent funding initiatives. Additionally, energy storage is expanding, with Romania planning over 5 GW by 2026, while Bulgaria is targeting nearly 1 GWh by 2026 through new auctions and EU funding. RE+ Eastern Europe will provide a vital platform for industry leaders, policy makers and innovators to connect, collaborate and shape the future of the region's energy landscape."Romania and Bulgaria are rapidly emerging as key markets in the clean energy economy, making them ideal locations for this premier industry event," said Stephen Miner, President and CEO at RE+ Events. "Through our collaboration with EUPD Group, we will deliver high-impact programming that examines regional trends and opportunities."RE+ Eastern Europe is a must-attend event for professionals across the renewable energy network, from project developers and manufacturers to investors and policymakers. Attendees will benefit from cutting-edge insights, networking opportunities, and expert-led sessions created by EUPD Group that delve into the most pressing issues and emerging trends in the region's renewable energy market."The renewable energy sector in Bulgaria and Romania is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by policy support and increasing investments," said Daniel Fuchs, CCO at EUPD Group. "Beyond our expertise in market intelligence and consulting services, we are also renowned for delivering in-depth education and fostering connections across the entire renewable energy value chain. By partnering with RE+ Events, we aim to provide meaningful insights and create networking opportunities that will accelerate the energy transition in these key Eastern European markets."As an additional feature for both events in Eastern Europe, theâ€¯EUPD Group will coordinate and host the Installer Awards. The Installer Awards will recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of PV installers particularly in the residential solar and storage markets in Bulgaria and Romania. Applications can be submitted here: re-plus.events/eastern-europe/installer-awards/Companies seeking to expand their footprint in the Eastern European market will find RE+ Eastern Europe an unmatched opportunity to showcase their technologies, products, and services to an industry-focused audience. Exhibitors will gain direct access to decision-makers and buyers driving the energy transition in Bulgaria and Romania, two markets experiencing rapid growth in solar, wind, and energy storage solutions. Sponsors will enjoy premium visibility, brand exposure, and direct engagement with top industry professionals and stakeholders throughout both event days.Join us at RE+ Eastern Europe to benefit from invaluable connections and opportunities to advance your business and support the two countries' transition to a sustainable energy future.For more information, please visit: re-plus.events/eastern-europe/About RE+ EventsRE+ Eventsâ€¯is the global event and association management organization specializing in the clean energy industry. Our flagship event, RE+ (formerly SPI), is the largest renewable energy event in North America. The RE+ Events portfolio also includes events within the U.S. focusing on trends and policies in specific states/regions, and international events that bring together clean energy leaders in up-and-coming markets across the world.About EUPD GroupEstablished in 2000, the EUPD Group is a leading provider of sustainability-focused market research and consultingâ€¯services. Specializing in technology sectors such as photovoltaics, energy storage, heat pumps, electric mobility, andâ€¯corporate health, the company delivers innovative, data-driven solutions designed to enhance competitiveness andâ€¯foster business growth. By maximizing effectiveness, productivity, and foresight, EUPD Group develops products andâ€¯services that create value and solidify market positions.