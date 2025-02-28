Siemens Unveils Swift, Sustainable Switchboard

Siemens recently launched its RapidSBx™ switchboard, designed to address the critical need for power distribution that feeds commercial switchboards and supports sustainable infrastructure. Built on the foundation of Siemens SB switchboards, this UL891 switchboard boasts a streamlined design for rapid, efficient deployment of EV charging stations and various commercial electrical infrastructure anywhere an outdoors switchboard is needed to comply with green initiatives. This includes in urban settings like at airports, shopping malls, and grocery stores as well as in remote locations.



More Headlines Articles

What sets the RapidSBx switchboard apart is its unparalleled flexibility, durability, and easy installation. With a minimal footprint and service entrance rating, the made-to-stock product offers customizable 3VA branch breaker options and a rugged NEMA 3R outdoor enclosure. This provides users with the adaptability they need for diverse installation scenarios and environmental conditions.Numerous safety measures incorporated into the switchboard design include arc mitigation compliance, seismic rating, and tamper resistance, to name a few.NEVI compatible and certified by the Electric Utility Service Equipment Requirements Committee (EUSERC), the RapidSBx switchboard is available through distributors and channel partners in the U.S.RapidSBx is a trademark of Siemens and/or its affiliates in most countries.Press ContactSiemensAllison Britt+1-630-399-2587allison.britt@siemens.comAbout SiemensSiemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings, and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions, and services from point-of-power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. With around 75,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, USA.Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose, adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a global leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. In fiscal 2023, which ended on September 30, 2023, the Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $19.9 billion and employs approximately 45,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.