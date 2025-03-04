GRS will build the Carwarp Solar Farm for Recurrent Energy in Australia

Brisbane, 5th of March.- GRS, the Gransolar Group's EPC contractor, has reached an agreement with Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), to build the Carwarp photovoltaic plant, which represents a new milestone for the company in Australia. With this project, which will have a capacity of 171 MWdc, GRS will exceed 2GWp in the Australian market, which it considers a priority and in which it is pleased to contribute to the energy transition.



Carwarp Solar Farm, located 35 km south of Mildura, in Victoria, is set to become the cornerstone of sustainable energy production in the region, providing clean, reliable energy to thousands of homes and businesses.The project involves the construction of a state-of-the-art solar farm with advanced bifacial modules supplied by Canadian Solar, as well as single-axis trackers from PV Hardware, also part of the Gransolar Group. The solar farm will be connected to the newly planned Ausnet's Carwarp terminal station via a 6.7 km 220 kV overhead line, ensuring efficient transmission of the generated power.David Krsevan, General Manager of Recurrent Energy in the APAC region, said: "We are pleased to announce our agreement with GRS for the construction of the Carwarp project. This milestone reinforces our commitment to delivering clean energy solutions, contributing to Australia's renewable energy expansion".Anil Singh, General Manager of Recurrent Energy Australia stated: "The Carwarp Solar Farm plays an important role by contributing to the State of Victoria renewable energy target and Recurrent Energy's EPC agreement with GRS to deliver this project further shows this commitment.Jose Miguel Plaza Pardo, Managing Director of Gransolar Group in Australia, expressed his enthusiasm for the project: "The Carwarp Solar Farm represents a significant investment in the future of renewable energy in Australia. We are proud to be at the forefront of this initiative, which will not only contribute to reducing carbon emissions but also create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the region." Jose Miguel Plaza Pardo added: "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire GRS team. Our track record in Australia speaks for itself, and we look forward to commencing a fruitful commercial relationship with Recurrent Energy."Jaime Sanchez-Moreno de Juan, Head of Commercial and Business Development said: "We are incredibly excited to reach this new milestone. Partnering with Recurrent Energy, a global leader in renewable energy, along with our trusted collaborators PVH and Green Grid Connect, strengthens our confidence in delivering this project successfully. We are proud to be part of this journey and are committed to ensuring that Gransolar Group continues to lead the way in executing high-quality, impactful renewable energy projects."This contract marks the 14th project for GRS in Australia, bringing the total capacity to 2.1 GWpThe project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026. GRS is committed to adhering to the highest standards of safety and environmental sustainability throughout the project's lifecycle