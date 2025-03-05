Intersolar & Energy Storage North America 2025 Tradeshow and Conference Expertly Delivers Education, Innovation, Networking, and Dealmaking

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), the premier tradeshow and conference series for solar + storage professionals, kicked off its 2025 event series with its flagship conference and expo last week in San Diego, California. This year's event brought together nearly 500 exhibitors and more than 9,000 visitors.



"Reflecting on the learning, networking, and dealmaking I witnessed at IESNA last week, I'm encouraged," said Wes Doane, Vice President of Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. "Solar + storage professionals from the U.S. and beyond made it a priority to convene at this critical time to discuss challenges and find new opportunities—together. As event organizers, this type of collaboration is our top goal and we couldn't be more grateful for the energy and engagement we experienced onsite."2025 Event HighlightsIESNA drew diverse participation with attendees representing 59 countries and all 50 U.S. states, as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico—creating a global forum for clean energy engagement.In the exhibit hall:Industry-leading companies displayed next-generation solar, storage, EV charging infrastructure, and manufacturing technologies, spanning hardware, software, and more.The fifth-annual Solar Games install competition showcased eight talented teams. Huston Solar was named the 2025 Solar Games Champion, taking home the top prize of $10,000, with Sandbox Solar taking second place and Power Northwest Incorporated placing third. Equipment used in the competition was donated to non-profit organization Twende Solar.The Hub stage, produced with Suncast Media and Solar Builder, featured 30 insightful presentations and interviews by Yotta Energy, ABC Supply, QBi Solutions, PV Magazine's Ryan Kennedy, HEATMAP's Jael Holzman, and more.The educational program featured industry leaders (including the California Energy Commission's David Hochschild and IREC's Maria Robinson) and technical experts (including National Renewable Energy Laboratory's Emily Dalecki and SEMA Coalition's Rob Gardner) who shared insights on topics ranging from supply chain resilience, AI, and manufacturing innovation to policy frameworks and emerging market opportunities.The New Product Showcase sustainably highlighted innovations by select exhibitors. Event participants voted electronically, and Emtel Energy USA was announced the 2025 winner.The Solar Battle of the Bands, the Official After Party of ESNA, was a sold-out success and a powerful fundraiser. Co-hosted with and benefiting the California Solar + Storage Association (CALSSA), the event brought the industry together for an unforgettable night of music, celebration, and community support. Cosmic IX, featuring members of PearlX and special guests, claimed the top spot. Sponsors who made the event possible included: Greentech Renewables, K2 Systems, Mission Solar Energy, PearlX, REC Solar, and Sunnova.What's Ahead?Clean energy professionals can gain regional insights and connections at IESNA's upcoming events:Midwest Solar Expo, held June 9-11, 2025, at the Westin Chicago Lombard Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, will showcase the latest renewable energy innovations in the heart of the Midwest. Explore options for attending, exhibiting, or sponsoring here.IESNA Texas, held November 18-19, 2025, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, will build on the success of 2024's inaugural event. Stay up-to-date on registration by subscribing here.About Intersolar & Energy Storage North AmericaIntersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA) is the premier US-based tradeshow and conference series focused on solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing. Committed to empowering clean energy innovation, IESNA events deliver insightful education, invaluable networking, and a results-driven exhibit hall experience. The flagship event took place February 25-27, 2025, in San Diego, California; the IESNA Texas regional event takes place November 18-19, 2025, in Grapevine, Texas. To learn more, visit intersolar.us.In November 2024, the IESNA portfolio of events acquired Midwest Solar Expo, which showcases the latest renewable energy innovations in the heart of the Midwest and expands the IESNA series into this important market. The next edition of Midwest Solar Expo will be held on June 9-11, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. To learn more, visit midwestsolarexpo.com.About Diversified CommunicationsDiversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. Learn more: https://www.divcom.com.