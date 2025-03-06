Fortress Power Introduces eForce - A Game-Changing Energy Storage Solution

Philadelphia, PA - March 5, 2025: Fortress Power, a global leader in energy storage solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, eForce—a modular, stackable and VPP ready energy storage system designed to meet the evolving needs of homeowners and businesses seeking advanced and reliable power solutions.



The eForce is built to deliver unmatched performance and flexibility. With its robust all-weather design and user-friendly features, eForce ensures a seamless energy experience while optimizing storage efficiency. Each 9.6kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery module offers unparalleled durability and fast charging capabilities, delivering 8,000+ cycles."Fortress Power is renowned for delivering durable and reliable energy storage solutions to both off-grid and grid-tied customers across North and Latin America," said Matthew Daniel, Product Manager for eForce. "eForce represents a major step forward for Fortress Power and for the energy storage market as a whole."eForce seamlessly integrates key components to enhance efficiency and streamline installation. At the heart of the system is the eWay—a specialized wireway equipped with built-in busbars, conduit ports, and an emergency switch, simplifying system connectivity. For even greater functionality, the Fortress Power Envy True 12kW inverter bolts directly onto the eWay, creating a sleek and efficient energy storage tower that optimizes space and performance. Each battery module is connected through two Wireless Quick Plugs, making adding battery capacity effortless.Key Features of the eForce:• Modular, Stackable Design: LFP Lithium units with 9.6kWh capacity each, allowing for scalable solutions.• All-Weather Durability: Built-in temperature-controlled heating and outdoor rated enclosure ensures reliable operation in diverse climates.• High Capacity: Up to 16 batteries can form a massive 153kWh system.• User-Friendly Indicators: Real-time status LEDs for immediate system information.• Superior Longevity: 8,000 cycles guaranteed with fast charging capability without cell degradation.• Virtual Power Plant Support: Homeowners in eligible areas can generate revenue from their system."We've designed it to not only deliver superior performance and safety but to also simplify installation and operation for dealers and installers," added Daniel. "eForce will help our partners reduce installation times and boost their productivity, through Wireless Quick Plug and Integrated Design concept."For dealers and installers, eForce is a game-changer. Its intuitive design reduces installation times, allowing for increased job bookings and better overall efficiency.Homeowners and businesses can monitor and control their eForce systems anytime and anywhere using the Fortress Power Guardian Monitor, paired with the Guardian App available on both the App Store and Google Play.For more information about Fortress Power and eForce, visit www.fortresspower.com.###Headquartered in Langhorne, PA, Fortress Power is a global leader in designing and manufacturing advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company operates across North America, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. With award-winning local live technical support and partnerships with leading financial institutions, Fortress Power makes investing in solar and storage simple, accessible, and highly reliable.