Robust M&A Activity Ignites Interest in TerraPro Solutions Webinar Series: Mastering the Art of Mergers and Acquisitions for Utility Scale Renewable Projects

Robust mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in renewables is expected to continue through 2025. Billions of dollars are flowing into mergers and acquisitions, yet 40% of M&A transactions fail. Understanding why deals fall through can make the difference between a successful acquisition or an expensive failure.



More Headlines Articles

"Paying attention to minute details is a critical aspect of M&A success, the smallest oversight can have deal-breaking consequences," states Kimberlee Centera, CEO,TerraPro Solutions. "In this webinar series we highlight real-world issues that can cause transactions to fall apart. Most importantly, we illustrate how they can be identified and mitigated."Paying attention to minute details is a critical aspect of M&A success, the smallest oversight can have deal-breaking consequences. In this webinar series we highlight real-world issues that can cause transactions to fall apart and illustrate how they can be identified and mitigated.Registration is now open for Part 2 and Part 3 of the webinar series. Replays of Part 1 will be available for all who register.Webinar Part 2: Tuesday, May 13th, from 10:00am to 10:30am Pacific TimeRegistration Link: https://hubs.la/Q039jwZN0Webinar Part 3: Tuesday, August 12th, from 10:00am to 10:30am Pacific TimeRegistration link: https://hubs.la/Q039jycN0What You'll Learn:Navigating Local Risks - Understanding mineral rights and regional challengesEffective Due Diligence Strategies - Managing tight timelines & avoiding delaysEnvironmental & Site Considerations - Key risks that impact deal viabilityUnveiling Hidden Ownership Complexities - Identifying ownership & title red flagsWho should attend:Renewable energy developers and project ownersInvestors and asset managersLegal and real estate professionals in energyM&A advisors and consultantsAbout Kimberlee Centera:Kimberlee Centera, president and CEO of TerraPro Solutions is a trailblazer in renewable energy project development, with over 30 years of expertise in de-risking complex utility-scale projects. She has guided Fortune 500 companies, developers, and investors through high-stakes M&A transactions, ensuring projects remain bankable, insurable, and compliant. A recognized thought leader, Kimberlee specializes in real estate, title, and risk mitigation strategies, helping clients navigate the intricate challenges of renewable energy acquisitions and financing. Her deep understanding of title insurance, ALTA surveys, and due diligence makes her a trusted advisor in the industry.About Bailie Lohman:Bailie Lohman is a strategic account executive with a keen knowledge of renewable energy real estate, title, land agreements and risk management. At TerraPro Solutions, she partners with developers, investors, and project stakeholders to ensure smooth M&A transactions for utility-scale solar, wind, and storage projects. Bailie helps clients navigate complex real estate challenges, ensuring their projects remain bankable and insurable. Her expertise in coordinating stakeholders and resolving land-related risks makes her a key resource for project developers and investors looking to secure successful transactions.About TerraPro Solutions:TerraPro Solutions is a leading renewable energy project development consultancy. The company has generated over 24 GWs in solar, wind, and energy storage. With a total financed value of over $25 billion, TerraPro Solutions is a top development consultancy in the renewables market. TerraPro Solutions provides high-level expertise in the development and implementation of renewable energy projects including wind, solar, and energy storage. From inception to transaction closing, TerraPro's team of experts possess the real-world knowledge to continually assess and mitigate risk, to ensure that all legal requirements and project milestones are met. For more information, contact Annemarie Osborne at aosborne@terraprosolutions.com or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com.