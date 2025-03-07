RE+ Mexico 2025 - Kseng Solar Presents A Wide Range of Solar Racking Solutions for Latin America

March 5-7, RE+ Mexico 2025 was grandly held at Expo Guadalajara in Jalisco. By showcasing the full range of solar racking solutions, Kseng Solar captivated industry experts and visitors with its innovative solar racking brackets including roof mounts, ground mounts, solar carports, all tailored to meet the diverse needs of residential and C&I applications.

Presented Products- Roof Solar Mounting Solutions: Metal Roof Mounting System, Tile Roof Mounting System- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: MAC Steel Ground Mounting System, Aluminum Ground Mounting System- Solar CarportWith high solar radiation, Mexico holds vast potential for renewable energy development, and the government has announced ambitious plans to increase the share of renewable energy to 45% by 2030. Aligned with this vision, Kseng Solar, with its focus on innovation and quality, is committed to empowering the region's transition to sustainable energy.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems provider since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production systems, Kseng Solar will consistently supply top-notch solar racking solutions to Mexico and neighboring Latin American countries, driving the region towards a greener future.