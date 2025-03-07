RESPONDENT Project to Showcase Breakthrough Solutions for Renewable Energy Integration Challenges

- The RESPONDENT project will showcase its advanced Power Generation and Demand Forecasting solutions, and Galileo-enabled PMU technology for real-time grid monitoring on March 28th in Barcelona, Spain.



- The pilot will demonstrate how AI-driven forecasting helps TSOs, DSOs, energy traders, and industrial consumers optimise electricity planning, balance supply and demand, and reduce operational costs- The pilot will showcase RESPONDENT's support of renewable energy integration, demand-side management, and smarter grid operationsBarcelona - 5th March 2025 - With its upcoming second and final pilot demonstration on 28th March, 2025, the RESPONDENT project will have reached a major milestone and the opportunity to showcase its advanced power generation, demand forecasting, and smart-grid Galileo-based synchronisation and monitoring solutions.Taking place at the premises of project partner Institut de Recerca en Energia de Catalunya (IREC) in Barcelona, Spain, this pilot marks a significant step forward in optimising electricity grid operations, leveraging AI-driven forecasting, Galileo-enabled Phasor Measurement Units (PMUs), and real-time data integration to enhance grid stability and efficiency.Building on the success of the first pilot in October 2024, which focused on power generation forecasting, the second pilot introduces demand forecasting capabilities and resilient nanosecond-level time synchronisation for advanced grid monitoring —a critical component for balancing electricity supply and demand in an increasingly renewable-based energy system.Most notably, the pilot's setup includes the Galileo-enabled PMU, installed and calibrated to use Galileo time stamping, integrated with IREC's microgrid control system alongside a second one installed at an Anell substation.The second pilot highlights the full capabilities of the RESPONDENT Solution Suite, including:- Demonstrating real-time grid monitoring through nanosecond-level time synchronisation, using the Galileo-enabled PMU technology timing and synchronisation to enhance data accuracy.- Optimising energy planning for system operators and market participants with integrated Power Generation and Demand Forecasting.- Improving congestion management, voltage control, demand-side response strategies, and stability through enhanced grid monitoring and accurate forecasting.- The development of a European solution for the time synchronisation of grid sensors that is independent of non-EU satellite systemsUltimately, this final pilot will reinforce RESPONDENT's role in supporting Europe's clean energy transition and strengthening the future of its energy security. To ensure that these innovations reach the stakeholders who need them most, RESPONDENT invites grid operators, policymakers, energy traders, industry professionals, and all interested parties with a stake in the future of renewable energy in Europe to witness the final pilot demonstration first-hand.Register by Friday, 21st March to secure your spot: https://respondent-project.eu/2025/03/04/respondent-to-showcase-breakthrough-solutions-for-renewable-energy-integration-challenges/For more information about RESPONDENT, the pilot demonstration, and to stay updated on its results, visit https://respondent-project.eu/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X.ENDSNotes to EditorFor further details, please contact:Media enquiries: Mr Ben Moore, EU Project Manager and RESPONDENT Communication and Dissemination Manager, Carr Communications: bmoore@carrcommunications.ieScientific and Technical enquiries: Dr. Ane Miren Flórez Tapia, Associate Researcher and RESPONDENT Scientific and Technical Manager, Vicomtech: amflorez@vicomtech.orgTechnical enquiries: Ms. Effie Makri, VP of Research and Innovation and RESPONDENT Project Coordinator, Future Intelligence: emakri@f-in.euAbout RESPONDENT:RESPONDENT is a Horizon Europe project focused on enhancing the integration of renewable energy sources into Europe's power grids through the utilisation of European space technology and managed by the EU Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) on behalf of the European Commission. The project brings together leading experts and organisations to drive forward the EU's renewable energy agenda.RESPONDENT has received funding from the European Union's Horizon Europe research and innovation programme under grant agreement no. 101082355.