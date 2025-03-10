Schneider Electric unveils major new Energy Innovation Center, in Houston, to showcase AI-Driven Solutions

Houston, March, 10, 2025 - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has launched its new Innovation Center in Houston, one of the largest energy innovation hubs globally. The opening of the Center coincides with Schneider Electric's strategic partnership at CERAWeek, one of the world's premiere events to advance new ideas, insights and solutions to the biggest challenges facing the future of energy, the environment, and climate.



The opening of this 10,500 square feet state-of-the-art facility is the latest milestone in Schneider Electric's continued investments in the U.S. - and part of Schneider Electric's previously announced €2 billion incremental capacity investment for the 2024 - 2027 period - to support customers with growing digitalization, automation, and manufacturing demand. Throughout the U.S., Schneider Electric continues to see robust customer demand for solutions to scale industrial automation, increase digitalization, enhance energy efficiency, and deliver a more resilient grid.Strategically situated in Houston's renowned ‘energy corridor,' the Innovation Center is designed to foster increased collaboration and technological advancements across the entire value chain. It complements Schneider's existing innovation hubs in Paris, Singapore and Bangalore.Showcasing Scheider's comprehensive portfolio, it will serve as a Training Center for process control engineers, production superintendents, manufacturing managers, technical leads, and plant operations personnel who can see firsthand how systems are engineered and utilized. An interactive Control Room will demonstrate Schneider's key solutions in real-world plant simulations across various scenarios, including a refinery, combined cycle power plant, ethylene plant, recovery boiler, and chemical reactor, among others.The site's capabilities will be continuously advanced through the integration of Research & Development from all Schneider business units relevant to the energy space, and the addition of Artificial Intelligence applications to highlight the future of industrial automation. The facility will also play a pivotal role in equipping the next-generation workforce with the training and technology required to meet the demands of the future."Digitalization is significantly enhancing the global competitiveness of the U.S. through continuous innovation and increased investment into next-generation technology," said Aamir Paul, Schneider Electric's President of North America Operations. "This flagship facility in the Energy Capital of the World underscores our commitment to driving the future of software-defined automation for our customers in Houston and beyond. With this announcement, we are excited to continue supporting the nation's ambitions around competitive, efficient and cost-effective manufacturing."Schneider Electric has had a presence in the U.S. for over 135 years. The company employs more than 21,000 employees in the country and partners with approximately 40% of Fortune 500 companies. Texas employes more than 4,100 Schneider Electric employees - more than any other U.S. state - and includes significant facilities in El Paso, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and more. Its products and solutions can be found in four of 10 U.S. homes; 40% of the world's hospitals; and 40,000 water and wastewater installations in 150 countries.The company was recently ranked as one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2025, and the company is proud to be recognized as a 2025 Gold Military Friendly® employer.About Schneider ElectricSchneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitalization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.www.se.com