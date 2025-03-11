AMADA WELD TECH to Highlight Battery Welding Capabilities at the International Battery Seminar 2025, Booth #505





More Headlines Articles

MONROVIA, CA - AMADA WELD TECH, INC., a leading manufacturer of welding, marking, cutting, sealing, and bonding equipment and systems, will be promoting their EV and battery welding capabilities at the International Battery Seminar March 17-20, 2025 at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, FL. Visit booth #505 to explore different battery welding applications and get a hands-on demonstration of some of our industry-leading products. On display will be the UB-4000A Linear DC Spot Welder paired with the THIN-LINEⓇ TL-188B-EZ High Force Pneumatic Weld Head. The WM-200A IIoT-ready, networked weld monitor, will also be on display as well as the WL-100A Laser Welding Workstation.The UB-4000A is a 200-4000 Amp linear DC control that features four feedback modes, precise waveform control, and fast rise time. Weld energy may be programmed in current, voltage, power, or V-A in increments as short as 0.1 milliseconds. The power supply will be paired with the TL-188B-EZ pneumatic weld head, which operates at speeds exceeding 3600 welds per hour. This precise, low-inertia, force-fired weld head has a narrow vertical profile that exerts 5 to 100 lb (22-445 N) of force. The WM-200A IIoT-ready, networked weld monitor will also be prominently featured at the booth. The monitor will collect high-resolution waveform data for instantaneous comparison of good/bad signals and data collection for statistical analysis of the process.Visitors to booth #505 will also see the WL-100A Laser Welding Workstation. The WL-100A is a CE-compliant, CDRH Class 1 system featuring an integrated 70-watt fiber laser, designed for versatile welding applications across metals, plastics, and dissimilar materials. Its compact design is ideal for low-volume production and R&D environments, offering easy integration into various industrial settings. By simply changing the settings, WL-100A also has the capability to mark, engrave, cut, drill, and ablate thin materials. Additionally, the system can be equipped with laser weld monitoring to ensure real-time quality inspection, enhancing throughput and traceability.To learn more, visit the International Battery Seminar's website here: https://www.internationalbatteryseminar.com/About AMADA WELD TECHSince 1948, AMADA WELD TECH has worked to achieve one goal: to solve customer's manufacturing challenges. Knowing there is no one solution that fits all, the company strives to provide customers with innovative and reliable manufacturing technology solutions in an effort to be their single source provider. AMADA WELD TECH manufactures equipment and systems for resistance welding, laser welding, laser marking, laser cutting, hermetic sealing and hot bar reflow soldering and bonding. The company serves a wide range of markets including medical devices, battery, aerospace, automotive and electronic components. AMADA WELD TECH is an ISO9001 certified company. Contact AMADA WELD TECH at info@amadaweldtech.com. Learn more about the company's products and services at www.amadaweldtech.com.###