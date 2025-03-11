EnergyHub and Eguana Complete Product Integration

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EGT) ("Eguana" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance energy storage systems, is pleased to announce it has completed integration of its Eguana Evolve platform with EnergyHub's Edge Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS).



More Headlines Articles

The EnergyHub partnership will add another best-in-class DERMS provider that is fully integrated with the Evolve platform, opening up additional virtual power plant (VPP) opportunities across North America. The partnership will enable Eguana energy storage systems to participate in utility flexibility programs operated by EnergyHub, helping deliver a more reliable, affordable power system for electricity consumers."The team is very happy to complete this integration with EnergyHub opening access to additional utility and energy markets programs," commented Eguana CEO Justin Holland. "We currently have direct utility procurement and demonstration programs going on in a number of North American markets, this partnership will provide additional opportunity for consumers to acquire a backup power system at an affordable price point, that also helps improve grid reliability and reduce costs for all utility customers."Eguana will first focus on supporting Connecticut's Energy Storage Solutions program, which offers a generous up-front incentive along with an annual performance incentive, both with stringent dispatch requirements.The Evolve platform has been developed to deliver the full suite of VPP capabilities for utility and consumer stakeholders as utilities continue adopting advanced battery storage assets to improve power grid infrastructure. The EnergyHub partnership marks the fifth DERMS integration for Eguana providing blanket access for utility driven VPP programs across North America.About Eguana Technologies Inc.Eguana's vision is to build the grid of the future by delivering flexible, modular, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional grid upgrades. Our technology provides value to all key stakeholders - from the consumer, to the electricity retailer, the distribution utility, and the system operator.Since 1998, Eguana Technologies has connected utilities with consumers through its high-performance commercial and residential energy storage solutions. The Eguana product suite has been designed from the ground up with both the end user and the utility in mind to transition the power grid seamlessly.Manufactured in local facilities across the globe to ensure compliance and quality, Eguana's standardized platform allows the flexibility to ensure each product solution is optimized for use in major grid modernization markets.To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or @EguanaTech on X