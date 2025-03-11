GRID-ON-DEMAND Launches First Demo Project for Mobile Battery Storage Solution to Electrify Forklift Fleets

Seattle, WA - March 6, 2025 - GRID-ON-DEMAND, a pioneering mobile battery storage company, has announced the successful launch of its first demo project, showcasing its innovative lithium battery-powered generator designed to enable the electrification of forklift fleets in warehouses with insufficient utility power. This cutting-edge solution is set provide a cost-effective, flexible, and sustainable alternative to costly utility upgrades.



More Headlines Articles

The demo system, prepared for a forklift dealer in Seattle, features an 85kWh storage capacity and the ability to power multiple forklift chargers with a total output of up to 50kW. The system is designed to charge using any available power source within the facility, with the current configuration drawing 10kW from a 480 VAC 3-phase outlet. This flexibility allows the system to adapt to customer-specific circumstances, making it an ideal solution for warehouses and industrial facilities with intermittent power needs.A Game-Changer for Forklift Fleet ElectrificationGRID-ON-DEMAND's mobile battery-powered generator is specifically designed to address the challenges faced by warehouse operators looking to electrify their forklift fleets. Traditional utility upgrades to support electric fleets can be prohibitively expensive and time-consuming, often requiring months of planning and installation. In contrast, GRID-ON-DEMAND's portable solution can be deployed in just days, aligning seamlessly with the delivery of new forklifts and chargers.The system is optimized for industrial applications with intermittent power use, such as forklift fleet chargers. Economic benefits become apparent for fleets as small as 10 units, with savings increasing as fleet sizes grow. For example, operators of a 30-forklift fleet using 16kW chargers could avoid demand charges of up to $7,680 per month by leveraging GRID-ON-DEMAND's solution. These savings are achieved by charging the battery system during off-peak hours at favorable rates and avoiding high demand charges during peak usage.Designed for Efficiency and ReliabilityThe product's design is tailored for warehouse environments, with a compact footprint that maximizes energy density while minimizing space requirements. The system is built using reliable and tested components, ensuring safety and long-term performance. This robust design provides operators with peace of mind, knowing they are investing in a dependable solution that meets the rigorous demands of industrial applications.Economic and Environmental BenefitsGRID-ON-DEMAND's solution offers significant economic and environmental advantages. By avoiding costly utility upgrades and reducing demand charges, operators can achieve a lower total cost of ownership for their forklift fleets. Additionally, the system supports sustainability goals by enabling the transition to electric forklifts, which reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency compared to internal combustion alternatives.Flexibility and ScalabilityOne of the key features of GRID-ON-DEMAND's battery-powered generator is its flexibility. The system can be configured to meet the specific needs of each facility, whether it's powering a small fleet or scaling up to support larger operations. Its ability to charge from any available power source and store energy for later use ensures that operators can optimize their energy consumption and reduce costs.A Vision for the FutureGRID-ON-DEMAND's demo project marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to provide innovative energy storage solutions for industrial applications. By addressing the challenges of forklift fleet electrification, the company is paving the way for a more sustainable and cost-effective future for warehouses and industrial facilities."We're thrilled to launch our first demo project and showcase the potential of our mobile battery-powered generator," said Tim Karimov, Founder and President of GRID-ON-DEMAND. "This solution is a game-changer for warehouse operators looking to electrify their forklift fleets without the burden of costly utility upgrades. We're proud to offer a product that not only delivers economic benefits but also supports sustainability goals."About GRID-ON-DEMANDThe company was founded in 2024 by Tim Karimov, who previously founded OneCharge Lithium Batteries, focusing on motive power for forklifts and lift trucks. GRID-ON-DEMAND is a leading innovator in mobile battery storage solutions, specializing in products designed to power industrial applications with intermittent energy needs. The company's mission is to provide flexible, cost-effective, and sustainable energy solutions that enable businesses to transition to cleaner, more efficient operations.For more information about GRID-ON-DEMAND and its products, please visit www.gridondemand.us or contact Tim Karimov at +1(206)612-5012.