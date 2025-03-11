Trinasolar begins deliveries for integrated solar and energy storage project at Sandon Brook, UK

Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has started deliveries for a colocated solar and energy storage project at Sandon Brook in Essex, UK. Owned and led by global renewable energy company, Low Carbon, it is Trinasolar's first project to combine the company's modules, mounting structures and energy storage systems at the same site, with all solutions coming from Trinasolar. This represents a major milestone for the company, underlining Trinasolar's commitment to delivering complete, integrated smart solar and energy storage solutions.



Trinasolar will provide almost 80,000 of its n-type dual-glass bifacial Vertex N solar PV modules with up to 700W output power, which will be mounted on more than 1,100 of the company's FixOrigin fixed-tilt mounting structures. For the battery energy storage system (BESS), Trina Storage will deliver the integrated full AC system including 36 Elementa cabinets, for a total of 70MWh of storage capacity, in support of the site's arbitrage and ancillary service capabilities. The single-source nature of the project means high compatibility and optimisation of components is ensured, maximizing consistent performance throughout.When completed, the project will have a solar PV generation capacity of 49.9MW, which is enough to power over 16,500 homes. In addition, the solar power plant will help to avoid almost 15,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.The realisation of this project is testament to the long-standing strategic partnership between Trinasolar and Low Carbon, with both companies sharing the same passion for technical excellence and ESG responsibilities. Sandon Brook is one of four Low Carbon sites in the UK where Trina Storage has provided BESS capabilities, making up a total of 190 MWh in storage capacity.Justin Thesiger, Managing Director of Global Supply Chain at Low Carbon, said: "We are delighted to see the Sandon Brook project begin to take shape, and further strengthen our partnership with Trinasolar."Delivering a combined solar and storage project such as this one is ambitious in its scope, but the fact we can source all core elements of the system from Trinasolar is a major benefit. We look forward to working with the company on similar holistic projects in the future as we look to play a key role in tackling climate change."Gonzalo de la Viña, President Europe at Trinasolar, added: "We are extremely proud to see our company's philosophy of implementing integrated smart energy solutions being put into practice in our region. We strongly believe projects of this type are the future of the solar industry given the benefits they bring in terms of functionality and compatibility, and are enthusiastic to see the difference it will make to the local community once completed."Having such a strong and trustful working relationship with Low Carbon has been instrumental in this endeavour, with their expertise and local knowledge essential to getting the project off the ground. We see this as just the beginning as far as integrated projects are concerned, so we are eagerly anticipating working on more in the future."About TrinasolarTrinasolar was founded in 1997. As a global leading provider for photovoltaic (PV) module and smart energy solutions, Trinasolar delivers PV products, applications and services to promote global sustainable development. Through constant innovation, Trinasolar continues to push the PV industry forward by creating greater grid parity of PV power and popularising renewable energy. Trinasolar's mission is to boost global renewable energy development around the world.To date, Trinasolar has delivered more than 240 GW of solar modules worldwide. In addition, Trina's downstream business includes solar PV project development, financing, design, construction, operations and management, and one-stop system integration solutions for customers. Trinasolar first launched the Energy IoT brand in 2018 and is now aiming to be a global leader in smart energy. In June 2020, Trinasolar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.