Hydropower: From Water Flow to Electricity Generation and Market Trends

Hydropower, also known as hydroelectric power, is a renewable energy source that generates electricity by harnessing the energy of flowing or falling water. It works on the principle that water has stored potential energy due to its height or flow, which can be converted into mechanical energy (through turbines) and then into electrical energy (through generators).

In a typical hydropower plant, water is stored in a reservoir behind a dam. When released, the water flows through a large pipe called a penstock, where its potential energy is converted into kinetic energy as it moves. This moving water strikes the blades of a turbine, causing it to spin. The spinning turbine is connected to a generator that converts this mechanical energy into electricity through electromagnetic induction.



Hydropower is one of the most efficient forms of energy production, with modern plants able to convert over 90% of the available energy in the water into usable electricity. It's a clean, renewable energy source because it produces little to no direct greenhouse gas emissions, and the water used in the process is not consumed, as it is returned to the river after passing through the turbine.

Types of hydropower

There are three primary types of hydropower plants, which vary based on the size of the project and the way they are integrated into the landscape:



Impoundment Hydropower :





The most common type, impoundment hydropower plants use a dam to store water in a reservoir.





The stored water is released when needed to produce electricity.





Examples: The Three Gorges Dam (China) and Hoover Dam (USA).





Run-of-River Hydropower :





These plants do not require a dam. Instead, they divert part of the river's flow through a canal or penstock to the turbine.





They have a lower environmental impact than impoundment plants because they don't require large reservoirs.





However, they are often less reliable because their power generation depends on the river's flow.





Pumped Storage Hydropower :





Pumped storage is a type of hydropower that functions like a giant battery.





During times of low electricity demand, excess power is used to pump water from a lower reservoir to a higher one. When demand is high, the stored water is released, generating electricity as it flows back down.





This system helps to balance supply and demand by providing rapid dispatchable power.



Hydropower Industry Overview

The global

hydropower market

was valued at USD 266.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass USD 425.66 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2025 to 2034.

How Hydropower Works?

The basic principle behind hydropower is fairly simple:

water moves and spins a turbine

, which is connected to a generator that produces electricity. Here's a breakdown of how it works in a typical hydropower facility:



Water Source : A river or reservoir provides the water that flows through the system. In some systems, a dam is built across a river to store water, creating a reservoir.





Dam and Reservoir : The dam raises the water level, which increases the potential energy of the water. The height of the water behind the dam determines the amount of potential energy that can be converted into electricity.





Penstock : Water is released from the reservoir through a large pipe called a penstock , which leads to the turbine. The force of the falling or flowing water creates pressure.





Turbine : As water flows through the penstock, it strikes the blades of a turbine, causing it to spin. The turbine converts the water's kinetic energy into mechanical energy.





Generator : The spinning turbine is connected to a generator. As the turbine spins, it turns a rotor inside the generator, which produces electricity through electromagnetic induction.





Power Lines : The generated electricity is sent to transformers that adjust the voltage and then transmitted through power lines to homes, businesses, and industries.





Water Return : After the water passes through the turbine, it is returned to the river or downstream.



How Exactly Is Electricity Generated At Hydropower Plants?

Hydropower plants generate electricity by converting the potential energy of water stored in a reservoir or flowing in a river. The process begins when water is released from the reservoir, typically created by a dam, and flows down through a large pipe called a

penstock

. As the water flows through the penstock, its potential energy is converted into

kinetic energy

due to gravity, which increases the pressure on the

turbine

. The moving water strikes the turbine blades, causing them to spin, thus transforming kinetic energy into

mechanical energy

.

The turbine is connected to a

generator

, where the mechanical energy from the spinning turbine is converted into

electrical energy

. Inside the generator, the rotation of the turbine turns a rotor within a magnetic field in the stator, which creates an electric current through the process of

electromagnetic induction

. This electrical energy is then sent to a

transformer

, where its voltage is increased to facilitate efficient transmission over long distances through power lines.

After passing through the turbine, the water is released back into the river or downstream. This process does not consume the water, and it can be used again for further power generation or for other purposes. Hydropower is highly efficient, with modern plants converting more than 90% of the available energy into electricity. The entire process relies on key components—

dam

,

penstock

,

turbine

,

generator

, and

transformer

—working in harmony to harness the power of flowing water and produce renewable electricity.

Benefits of Hydropower

:



Renewable Energy Source : Hydropower is a renewable energy source because it relies on the natural water cycle. As long as there is water flow, hydropower can generate electricity. Unlike fossil fuels, it does not deplete resources or contribute to long-term environmental damage.





Low Greenhouse Gas Emissions : Hydropower plants produce minimal greenhouse gas emissions compared to coal, oil, or natural gas power plants. While there are emissions from construction and maintenance, once operational, hydropower contributes significantly to reducing carbon footprints.





High Efficiency : Hydropower is one of the most efficient sources of energy, with modern plants converting more than 90% of the energy in water into electricity. This makes it highly efficient compared to other renewable sources like wind or solar.





Reliable and Consistent Power : Unlike intermittent renewable sources like solar and wind, hydropower provides a reliable and consistent source of power. As long as there is sufficient water flow, hydropower plants can operate 24/7, providing a stable energy supply.





Energy Storage (Pumped Storage) : Hydropower can function as a natural energy storage system . In pumped storage hydropower, excess electricity is used to pump water to a higher reservoir during low demand periods, and when demand is high, the stored water is released to generate power, helping to balance supply and demand efficiently.





Flood Control and Water Supply : In addition to electricity generation, dams associated with hydropower plants can help with flood control , regulate water flow, and ensure a stable water supply for agricultural, industrial, and drinking purposes.



Hydropower Around the World



China: Home to the world's largest hydropower project, the Three Gorges Dam, which generates over 22,000 MW of electricity.





United States: Hydropower is the largest source of renewable electricity in the U.S. with significant plants like Hoover Dam and Grand Coulee Dam.





Canada: Hydropower accounts for around 60% of the country's electricity generation, with large plants in Quebec, British Columbia, and Manitoba.





Brazil: Over 70% of Brazil's electricity comes from hydropower, primarily from the Itaipu Dam, one of the largest in the world.



Hydropower Market Companies:



Siemens Energy





General Electric (GE)





Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA





TOSHIBA CORPORATION





FLOVEL Energy Private Limited





ANDRITZ





Natel Energy





Gilkes





Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited





SNC-Lavalin Group





Kolektor





Mavel, a.s.





Canyon Hydro



The Future of Hydropower: A Key Player in the Renewable Energy Transition

The future of hydropower looks promising as the world continues to shift towards sustainable and renewable energy sources. As global concerns over climate change and the need for cleaner energy intensify, hydropower's role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and providing reliable, renewable electricity is becoming increasingly vital. Technological advancements, such as smaller-scale hydropower systems and innovative turbine designs, are making hydropower more accessible and efficient, even in regions with less water flow or smaller rivers.

Additionally, pumped storage hydropower is gaining attention as a key solution for energy storage, helping to balance intermittent renewable energy sources like wind and solar. With significant investment in modernization and the expansion of hydropower infrastructure, it is expected that hydropower will continue to be a cornerstone of the global energy mix. However, the future of hydropower will also require careful attention to environmental concerns, such as ecosystem disruption and the impact on aquatic life, leading to a focus on more sustainable practices, like run-of-river projects that minimize these effects. Overall, hydropower will remain an essential and adaptable part of the clean energy transition, contributing to a more sustainable and resilient global energy future.

