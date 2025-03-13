Vogelsang USA to Showcase PreMix Biogas Feedstock Preparation Solution at Biogas Americas 2025

Ravenna, OH - Vogelsang, the inventor of the rotary lobe pump with elastomer-coated lobes, will be highlighting its industry-leading Pre-Mix solid matter feeder at Biogas Americas, to be held April 28-30, 2025 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, Booth #133. Also on display will be the CC-Mix liquid feeding system for biogas applications; the RotaCut advanced grinder technology; and the low maintenance and low wear HiCone progressive cavity pump.



More Headlines Articles

Visitors to the booth can see the universal 4-in-1 PreMix, the world's most advanced technology for digester feed systems which maximizes gas yield through enhanced feedstock processing. With the ability to mix a variety of solids with a liquid and mash it all to form a homogeneous organic suspension suitable for bacteria, PreMix is ideal for renewable resources, as well as such other input materials as pasty food waste, bulky crops or organic waste. Featuring a compact design, PreMix is easy to install and integrate into both new systems and existing biogas plant upgrades. Operators can flexibly make use of the most varied biomass, without requiring solid matter feeder parameter changes.Also on display is the CC-Mix solid matter feeder, a cost-effective unit for renewable resources and solid matter. CC-Mix's carefully thought out design mixes solid matter with the liquid suspension to form a homogeneous suspension. The CC-Mix requires only 11-15 kilowatts of power to create an ideally mashed organic suspension suitable for bacteria. It is a good choice for materials that can flow, including maize silage and grain waste, as well as other pasty input materials, such as fruit and vegetable waste, sugar beet pulp, or dry chicken manure. The integrated foreign matter separator holds back heavy material, avoiding damage to the unit. As the biomass is provided in a pumpable form, operators can feed several digesters from one CC-Mix unit.Stop by the booth to see the RotaCut, an advanced grinder technology designed for diverse applications. Unlike twin-shaft grinders that shred or tear, the RotaCut employs a scissor-like cutting action, ensuring solids are cut to a consistent particle size, making it suitable for stringy or fibrous materials. It conditions sludges, slurries, and other waste streams to ensure easier pumping and better performance for process equipment. With features like proprietary cutting screen geometry, asymmetric blade rotors, and a heavy material separator, the RotaCut improves efficiency, reduces maintenance, and protects critical equipment.The HiCone progressive cavity pump offers reduced life cycle costs, thanks to its long service life and lower energy consumption. The conical shape of the rotor and stator allows for precise adjustment, with no need for costly, time-consuming parts replacement, effectively multiplying the service life of the pump. If a gap develops between the rotor and stator due to wear, it can be compensated for during operation. The rotor is adjusted axially, bringing the progressive cavity pump back to as-new condition, ensuring constant conveying capacity with high efficiency. Instead of costly, time-consuming parts replacement, the HiCone can be simply and quickly readjusted, effectively increasing the device's service life and significantly reducing downtimes for replacing worn parts in the solid matter feeding system.Visit Booth #133 to see this array of advanced equipment and to meet with members of both the Vogelsang USA team and their industry partner, Skinner Ag. For more information, visit https://www.vogelsang.info/en-us/.###About Vogelsang USAVogelsang develops, produces, and distributes highly-engineered equipment that is easy to maintain. Founded in 1929 as a manufacturer of agricultural machinery, the company has grown to become a specialist in individually configurable technology, plants, and systems for the agricultural, biogas, industrial, transportation, and wastewater sectors. Vogelsang USA is located in Ravenna, OH. Learn more at https://www.vogelsang.info/en-us/