Tigo Energy Takes C&I Installer Collaboration and Total Quality Solar to NABCEP CE 2025 Conference

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 17, 2025 — Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or the "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced the Company's presence as an exhibitor at the 2025 North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) CE Conference in Reno, Nevada. Conference attendees are invited to join Tigo for live software demonstrations, advanced training sessions, and to review new Tigo Academy curriculum elements. The Company will also highlight its collaboration with TerraSol Energies, a solar energy provider in the Northeast's tri-state area and recent Green Glove program participant. Tigo will also continue reinforcing its commitment to Total Quality Solar (TQS), empowering solar professionals with the tools, training, and insights they need for flawless installations and long-term commercial and industrial (C&I) system performance.



Founded in 2009, TerraSol Energies is a family-owned, full-service solar company with a growing portfolio of C&I customer systems. Just weeks before starting a 280kW repowering project using Tigo TS4 MLPE products, TerraSol Energies joined the Tigo Green Glove program. With an accelerated timeline, Tigo completed the Green Glove design review, TerraSol gained valuable technical insights and compatibility checks, and the two companies maintained open lines of communication during the installation process. The resulting system is now fully up to code, with rapid shutdown, and is expected to generate more than 360,000 kWh of electricity per year."At TerraSol Energies, we pride ourselves on delivering custom solar solutions that maximize value for our customers, and Tigo was incredibly responsive in their support to help us do that with our repower project," said David Santoleri, president at TerraSol Energies. "Working with Tigo through the Green Glove service allowed us to quickly verify compatibility for the equipment retrofit work, and they were on-call during the whole process. This type of focus on the installer is pretty unique in solar, and we appreciate having the support and tools we needed to deliver the best results for our clients.""Our position at Tigo continues to be that quality is the key to winning in the solar industry, and it was great to work with the team at TerraSol Energies which embraces the idea of Total Quality Solar instinctively," JD Dillon, chief marketing and customer experience officer at Tigo Energy. "NABCEP is great because it facilitates the kind of collaboration that drives quality. Since the stakes in C&I solar are so high, we are once again focusing our presence at NABCEP on education, collaboration, and propagating the TQS mindset."At NABCEP CE 2025, Tigo will host an advanced training session titled 'Commercial Applications: Design and Install for Success with Tigo' on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The session will cover key design and installation strategies for successful commercial solar projects, offering practical insights grounded in the TQS approach. Attendees are also invited to join Tigo at the Veterans Appreciation Breakfast on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 8:55 AM."The NABCEP CE Conference is one of the most important and relevant solar events for us each year because it provides a venue in which we can seriously focus on the craft of installation and gather feedback from installers," said Greg Smith, director of technical training at Tigo. "This year, our focus is C&I installers and to help them design systems more efficiently, and to install those systems faster and with fewer rework items. Taken together, improving performance in those categories is a cornerstone of the TQS mindset, and consistently improves solar outcomes."