BYD Energy Storage introduces the new Battery-Box HVE energy storage system and Power-Box inverters

BYD Energy Storage, a business division of BYD Co. Ltd., a provider of integrated renewable energy solutions, is introducing the new BYD Battery-Box HVE. This new residential energy storage system complements the popular and multiple award-winning Battery-Box solution family. The Battery-Box HVE is offered in combination with the single-phase hybrid inverter Power-Box SH3/3.7/4.6/5/6K or the three-phase hybrid inverter Power-Box TH5/6/8/10/12/15K by BYD, which makes it the first integrated residential energy storage system by BYD Energy Storage. Visitors of the Key Energy 2025 had the opportunity to join the launch presentation at the Rimini Expo Centre.



BYD Battery-Box HVEThe latest addition to the Battery-Box product family will be available in European markets and offers a variety of new features.The Battery-Box HVE offers two different module types:The HVE4.2 module: 4.29 kWh, 76.8 V, 345 x 660 x 140 mm, 42.1 kgThe HVE6.4 module: 6.45 kWh, 115.2 V, 499 x 660 x 140 mm, 61.1 kgWithin the innovative design of the Battery-Box HVE, these two module types can be combined in a single tower. This allows for a very flexible system design, as the installer is free to combine the 4.2kWh modules with the 6.4kWh modules. The smallest possible system configuration starts at 6.4kWh. With up to 4 modules in one tower, a maximum capacity of 23.6kWh can be reached in single-tower configuration. Up to three of these towers can be connected in parallel, allowing for a total capacity of 70.92kWh - when three towers are connected in parallel.With a compact form factor and a depth of only 140mm, the Battery-Box HVE is the slimmest residential storage solution among the Battery-Box product family and can be installed on the floor or mounted on the wall. It provides advanced intelligence for the energy management through the combination with BYD inverters and APP, which offers an integrated system for remote diagnosis and OTA (over the air updates).The system also features the proven and patented easy plug-and-play installation and the advanced security features that have made the Battery-Box product line one of the most popular and trusted residential storage solutions across the world, where more than 1.1 million systems have been installed. The system also shows its reliability with a 15-year warranty.BYD Power-Box SH3/3.7/4.6/5/6K or Power-Box TH5/6/8/10/12/15KThe Battery-Box HVE is offered in combination with two newly launched BYD inverters:The single-phase hybrid inverter Power-Box SH3/3.7/4.6/5/6K offers a high battery charging and discharging current of 35A. It features full backup function with 200% peak output power and seamless on-grid / off-grid switching as well as a maximum efficiency of 97.7%.The three-phase hybrid inverter Power-Box TH5/6/8/10/12/15K offers a maximum efficiency of 98.2% and features 18A DC current, making it suitable for the new generation of high-power PV modules. With an IP66 rating, it is very reliable and can also provide full backup functionality with 150% peak output power and a backup switch time of less than 10 ms.Both inverters offer smart O & M with 24 / 7 online monitoring, smart remote diagnosis and OTA firmware updates."The trend for complete solutions has been driven by customer demand. We are happy to be able to fulfill this demand with our full suite for residential storage of the Battery-Box HVE in combination with the Power-Box inverters", said Jiang Feng, Residential Energy Storage System Director of BYD Energy Storage. "The existing Battery-Box solutions, such as the HV Premium and LV Premium, in combination with inverters by our valued inverter partners will of course continue. This way we will provide our customers with full flexibility to choose from a comprehensive product portfolio."Availability and MarketsThe new BYD Battery-Box HVE solution combination will be available from the end of June across the European market. An additional new product for the European market will be introduced in Q2 of 2025.Notes to the editors:Image material for editorial use is available at: https://gcpr.de/presseraum/byd/If you would like a local version of this press release in Czech, German, Hungarian, Italian, Polish, Spanish, please contact slavena@gcpr.netAbout BYDBYD was established on November 18, 1994, headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. Its business spans four major industries, i.e., automobile, electronics, renewable energy, and rail transit. It is among the Fortune 500 companies, and listed both on Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. As of now, BYD has applied for more than 59 thousand patents, and obtained more than 35 thousand authorized patents worldwide. As a provider of integrated renewable energy solutions, BYD produces relevant products like batteries, solar energy products, and energy storage products, building a complete industry chain from energy generation and storage to application. BYD currently provides solar energy and energy storage solutions in Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, South Africa, and other developed and emerging renewable energy markets.For more information, please visit www.bydglobal.com or www.bydenergy.com.