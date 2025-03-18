COWI spearheads Project Ireland 2040 infrastructure transformation ambitions with strategic expansion

Dublin, Ireland, 18th March, 2025: COWI, a leading international engineering consulting group, today announced the opening of its new office in Dublin, Ireland. This strategic expansion will provide critical engineering expertise to support Project Ireland 2040, the Irish government's long-term strategy to unlock investment in infrastructure development and sustainable growth.



The new office will house a hybrid team of Irish, Danish, and other specialists from across the globe, combining local talent with international expertise to support Ireland's ambitious €116 billion National Development Plan. COWI aims to get to 50 staff within three years, establishing a Centre of Excellence that fosters innovation and attracts the next generation of engineers. The team of engineering experts will support both national and international projects, with a key focus on driving Ireland's green transition.David Feighery, COWI's Head of Ireland, comments: "Project Ireland 2040 represents a transformative opportunity for sustainable infrastructure development across the country. As Ireland commits to enhancing regional connectivity, transitioning to renewable energy, and creating climate resilient communities, COWI brings proven expertise from similar successful transitions in Denmark and wider Scandinavia. We are already contributing to Ireland's green transition through our work on the Dublin District Heating Project, which aims to provide sustainable heating to homes and businesses. Our engineering solutions will help Ireland achieve its goals of compact urban growth, enhanced regional accessibility, and the transition to a low-carbon economy."The expansion comes as Ireland undergoes an intensive phase of construction and energy transformation. COWI's experience delivering Copenhagen's metro system, Denmark's light rail networks, and offshore wind projects positions the company to play a vital role in helping Ireland achieve its sustainability targets. Denmark is on track to generate 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, with 82% already achieved in 2023.Andy Sloan, Managing Director, COWI Ireland, added: "COWI has built a strong track record in delivering sustainable infrastructure, from supporting renewable energy projects to enhancing transport networks. Our expertise has helped shape a more resilient and low-carbon future, and we are now ready to bring this experience to Ireland. As a leader in engineering solutions for sustainability, our investment in Ireland is more than just growth, it's a commitment to applying our knowledge and innovation to help deliver the ambitions of Project Ireland 2040 and support a greener, more connected future."ENDSABOUT COWIPOWERING YOUR 360° SOLUTIONSCOWI is a global consulting group headquartered in Denmark with 7,500 employees. Together with our customers, we work to shape a sustainable and liveable world by co-creating innovative solutions that improve the quality of life for people today and many generations ahead. Our range of services covers engineering, architecture, renewable energy, environmental services, and more. With a strong presence in Scandinavia, the UK and North America, and activities in more than 35 countries, we support our customers in achieving their sustainability goals. To learn more about COWI, visit us at www.cowi.com.