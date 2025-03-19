Ameresco Works Side-By-Side with Students to Install Innovative Bi-facial Solar System on Career Center in Ohio

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the completion of their solar PV project at the Tri-County Career Center in Nelsonville, Ohio.



A new 185kW DC solar PV system was installed as part of a necessary roof replacement project. This innovative technology uses a reflective membrane and bi-facial solar panels to maximize energy production for the two buildings it serves. The project is designed to provide up to 20% of the annual energy needs for the two Tri-County Career Center buildings, while also reducing approximately 161 tons of CO2 emissions annually.As part of the project, Ameresco provided high school students from the Electrical Trades Program at Tri-County Career Center with on-the-job experience helping with the installation. This is part of Ameresco's broader focus on building the resilient energy workforce of the future and expanding understanding of career options in the field. In a survey of 600 Generation Z and Millennial workers conducted by Ameresco in 2024, 81% of respondents said they thought that working in the renewable energy sector would be a career path they were interested in, but had a limited understanding of what that career could entail. Over the course of the three-week installation, students were able to carry materials, construct racking, and install panels, giving them hands on experience in working as a solar installer."Ameresco not only managed this project smoothly from start to finish, but they also made sure that the installation process would meet the school's mission to ‘inspire, challenge, and prepare students to reach their career potential,'" said Connie Altier, Superintendent of the Tri-Country Career Center. "We were thrilled to see our students gain true on-the-job experience with Ameresco and Commonwealth Solar."The renewable energy sector is projected to add approximately 1.5 billion jobs per year for the next ten years, and some analysts predict that there may not be enough skilled workers to fill those jobs. The students at Tri-County Career Center that helped install the project's 343 solar panels are in an optimal position to benefit from this demand for skilled workers. As part of their program, they can earn ETA Photovoltaic Installer - Level 1 certification, along with other industry qualifications. In addition to providing hands on experience, Ameresco's project manager and local contractor partner Commonwealth Solar spoke with students about joining their teams, supporting a direct workforce placement pipeline for the Career Center."Providing students with the opportunity to engage directly with potential career paths and improve their campus was one of the most exciting parts of seeing this project unfold," said Lou Maltezos, President of Central & Western USA, Canada Regions at Ameresco. "We're committed not only to building a reliable, resilient energy supply, but also to supporting the on-the job training for the future workforce."The Career Center, which provides area high school students and adults with career education opportunities, is in an area of Appalachia that has been significantly impacted by coal plant closures. By reducing energy costs, this innovative solar system will enable the Career Center to allocate more funds toward enriching educational programs. This project not only supports sustainable energy practices but also empowers the community by investing in the future of its students.To learn more about the building retrofit and solar solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/renewable-energy/.About Ameresco, Inc.Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering diversified generation solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.comThe announcement of completion of a customer's project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco's overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco's overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco's previously reported contracted backlog as of December 31, 2024.