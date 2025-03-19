Smart Energy Summit at DISTRIBUTECH: Utilities and Energy Providers Must Transition to Energy Partners to Counter Low NPS and Meet Future Energy Demands

Parks Associates today announced key insights from its landmark research, Smarter Energy at Home: Intelligence, Coordination, Services, underscoring a growing consumer trend toward practical, cost-effective energy-saving measures. The research firm will highlight this research and other trends, including consumer satisfaction with utility and energy providers, at its 16th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, co-located at DISTRIBUTECH on March 25-26 in Dallas, TX.



The two-day conference is sponsored by Schneider Electric, SkyBell, LG NOVA, Universal Electronics, Savant, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), NRG, and the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative. The event highlights the increasing importance of consumer-driven energy management and smart technologies in creating a more efficient, responsive grid, especially as data centers create a greater demand for electricity.LG NOVA is hosting the Special Session "A New Wave of Power Orchestration Around Data Centers: Unlocking Compute Potential to Transform Energy to Economic Value" on March 26 at 11:00 AM CT, focused on the greater power management required to bring data centers online.The session features the following industry leaders:• Daren Mancini, Chief Commercial Officer, Mara Holdings• Wannie Park, CEO of New Energy Orchestration Venture, LG Electronics | LG NOVA"Electricity providers must reposition themselves as energy partners by focusing on proactive customer engagement, smart energy solutions, and value-added services," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "The low NPS of -25 reflects their role as a utility, but by evolving from commodity providers to trusted energy advisors, utilities can redefine their relationship with consumers and drive stronger brand loyalty."Smart Energy Summit keynote speakers:• Will Dillon, Savant• Jeff Gleeson, Chief Product Officer, Renew Home• Robin Lanier, Managing Director, New Ventures, Southern Company• Jim Nye, Chief Product Officer, NRG ConsumerRegistration is through the DISTRIBUTECH Website. To request data or an interview, contact mindi.sue@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113.About Smart Energy SummitThe 16th annual Smart Energy Summit, co-located with DISTRIBUTECH and organized by Parks Associates, brings together leaders and innovators from the energy, smart home, and technology industries to explore the future of energy management, renewable energy adoption, and grid modernization. The summit provides a platform for industry professionals to engage in discussions, hear trending industry and consumer data, network and collaborate with peers.The 2025 summit is held March 25-26 in Room D162/164 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Center in Dallas and will focus on integrating smart energy solutions, leveraging AI and IoT for home energy management, and tackling the challenges of demand response and grid orchestration.Follow #SmartEnergy25 on Parks Associates' LinkedIn. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.smartenergysmt.com.