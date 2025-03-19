Stracker Solar’s Elevated High-Efficiency Tracking Systems Offer Auto Dealers the Industry’s Most Efficient, Adaptable, and Durable Solution

ASHLAND, OREGON - Stracker Solar, the industry leader in elevated, high-efficiency solar tracking systems, is redefining renewable energy for car dealerships—offering a strategic solar solution that maximizes energy production while preserving full use of dealership lots. Strackers can generate up to 70% more power than fixed rooftop systems, give dealerships a fast track to net zero, and safeguard against rising electricity costs.



Engineered to the extreme, Strackers are built for maximum structural integrity to withstand worst-case weather and seismic events, including 120 mph winds, heavy snow loads, and hailstorms. Stracker's durable dual-axis solar mounts tower above the competition with the only 30-year structural warranty in the industry, full UL certification, and minimal annual maintenance.Designed to follow the sun's unique daily path, Strackers generate up to 70% more power annually than traditional rooftop solar systems, making them the most efficient and space-saving solar technology available for the automotive industry. Elevated Stackers are engineered to make more power per square foot than any other mounting option on the market.Why Should Car Dealerships Care?Auto dealerships have specific needs for solar installations: maintaining full use of car lots, minimizing operational disruptions, reducing energy costs, ensuring employee and customer safety, and preparing for the growing EV charging demand. Stracker Solar addresses all these concerns with a single solution engineered for the automotive industry.Unique Benefits for Car Dealerships:• Preserve Full Lot Functionality: Strackers are elevated with a minimum ground clearance of 14 feet, allowing cars to be displayed and moved freely underneath. Unlike conventional solar carports, Strackers do not obstruct the flow of inventory or customer traffic.• Provide Easy Lot lighting: Strackers feature automatic underside lighting that provides additional safety and security.• Maximize Power Generation: Dual-axis tracking maximizes sun exposure, producing up to 70% more power per square foot than flat rooftop solar panels. This means fewer panels are needed to achieve energy goals, while preserving lot space for vehicle display and sales activities.• EV-Ready and Future-Proof: Strackers can serve as a mounting platform for EV charging stations, empowering dealerships to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles while positioning themselves as green leaders in the automotive market.• Cost Efficiency and Rapid Installation: Strackers install faster than traditional rooftop and carport solar, minimizing operational downtime, lowering upfront costs, and helping dealerships achieve ROI faster.• Shade and Customer Comfort: Strackers protect inventory from sun damage by shading vehicles, keeping cars cooler and more comfortable for potential buyers.• Durability and Safety: Strackers are UL-certified for safety and engineered to endure worst-case weather and seismic events.Real-World Success: TC Chevy Case StudyA powerful example of Stracker Solar's impact is the installation at TC Chevy in Ashland, Oregon. TC Chevy deployed eight Stracker units that generate 231,000 kWh annually, offsetting substantial energy costs and achieving net-zero electric consumption. The installation demonstrates how dealerships can seamlessly integrate renewable energy on car lots while improving their electric vehicle infrastructure."We wanted to become the first solar-powered auto dealership in the region to show our customers and the public that we care," says Derek DeBoer, Owner and General Manager of TC Chevy. "It's important to be forward-thinking. To offset our power usage, we decided to do it in the most efficient way possible, with Stracker dual-axis solar trackers. Implementing clean energy measures is the responsible way to do business - it's good for the environment, good for the local community, good for everyone."About Stracker SolarStracker Solar is committed to delivering high-performance solar solutions that maximize energy efficiency while maintaining the operational integrity of car dealerships. Stracker Solar empowers auto dealers to reduce energy costs, enhance profitability, and prepare for the electric vehicle revolution.For more information about Stracker Solar or to schedule a consultation, visit Stracker.Solar.