Mission Solar Energy Expands Operations with Solar Cell Manufacturing

Mission Solar Energy is strengthening America's solar supply chain with a major investment in domestic manufacturing, announcing plans to invest $265 million to add 2 gigawatts (GW) of solar cell production capacity at its San Antonio, TX campus. The expansion, set for completion in early 2026, is expected to create 500 new U.S. jobs.



Producing solar cells in-house increases domestic content in Mission Solar Energy's products, providing customers with reliable, American-made solar solutions. The company intends to manufacture these solar cells using polysilicon sourced from Malaysia-based OCI TerraSus, which is produced with clean hydropower, ensuring a fully-traceable, environmentally-sustainable and ethically-responsible supply chain."As our nation experiences a resurgence in American manufacturing, we are expanding our capabilities to deliver fully domestic solar solutions," said Sam Martens, President of Mission Solar Energy. "Bringing solar cell production to our facility underscores our commitment to U.S. manufacturing, job creation, and a transparent, ethical supply chain."In May 2024, Mission Solar Energy completed a 200,000 square-foot facility expansion that dramatically increased the potential capacity for the factory. With this new space, the company has space to house cell and module production and a growing team."Our mission has always been to produce high-quality solar products right here in the U.S.," added Sam Martens, President of Mission Solar Energy. "Expanding into solar cell manufacturing reinforces the strength of the American solar industry and enhances the resilience of our domestic supply chain."Mission Solar Energy continues to lead in U.S. solar manufacturing, delivering high-performance solar modules designed, engineered, and assembled in America. This investment marks another step toward a cleaner, more independent domestic energy future.About Mission Solar Energy Mission Solar Energy is a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-quality solar photovoltaic modules, with solar cell manufacturing scheduled to come online in 2026. Located in San Antonio, Texas, Mission Solar is dedicated to producing modules that are "Built for the Long Haul," with a focus on durability, performance, and innovation. Mission Solar products are designed, engineered, and assembled in the USA, supporting American jobs and the U.S. economy.