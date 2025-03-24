Siemens to Showcase Grid Transformation Technologies at DISTRIBUTECH 2025





More Headlines Articles

Siemens is set to highlight its latest advancements in grid modernization at DISTRIBUTECH 2025, the premier transmission and distribution event, taking place in Dallas, Texas from March 24-27. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 3702 to experience firsthand how Siemens is accelerating the digital transformation of energy infrastructure with cutting-edge solutions that enhance efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.Driving the Future of Energy with Siemens XceleratorThe Siemens Xcelerator open digital business platform simplifies the digital transformation of energy systems, enabling utilities to manage increasing complexity with scalable, interoperable, and AI-powered solutions. At DISTRIBUTECH 2025, Siemens will showcase Electrification X, a next-generation platform designed to modernize the grid and optimize electrification at-scale. Electrification X helps energy operators manage their energy networks, increase uptime and improve reliability, asset utilization, cybersecurity, and energy efficiency.Siemens' open and modular software, Gridscale X, represents a new era for grid management, empowering grid operators to plan, operate, and maintain their grids in radically new ways. Through Gridscale X, utilities can create and maintain digital twins of their grids, gain deeper insights into system performance, allowing for predictive maintenance, improved reliability, and better investment planning. These innovations help address rising energy demand while reducing complexity and increasing capacity, ultimately paving the way for a future transition to autonomous grid management.Software for Grids: Intelligent Insights for Smarter OperationsSiemens' comprehensive software portfolio empowers utilities with enhanced grid visibility,automation, and control. The Gridscale X Network Model Manager provides a single, up-to-date source of network model data, improving operational efficiency, reducing errors, and enabling faster response to grid fluctuations.The Gridscale X DER Insights solution allows utilities to manage behind-the-meter energyresources with real-time analytics, ensuring better load balancing and stability in an increasingly decentralized energy landscape. By leveraging AI and machine learning, these tools enhance the ability to predict grid behavior, mitigate risks, and streamline operations.Siemens' Gridscale X Meter Data Management (MDM) platform is a next-generation solution designed to process and analyze vast amounts of meter data with speed and accuracy. This user-centric platform provides utilities with actionable insights to optimize energy distribution, detect anomalies, and improve billing efficiency.Strengthening Grid Resilience with Automation and ProtectionBeyond software, Siemens delivers robust grid automation, protection, and communication solutions that enhance system reliability and security. At DISTRIBUTECH 2025, Siemens will highlight its digital substation technology, which combines advanced protection relays, intelligent control systems, and secure communication networks to optimize grid operations while mitigating cyber threats.Digitalization of substations and distribution networks places special demands on the underlying communications infrastructure. RUGGEDCOM offers a variety of reliable and uninterrupted communications solutions for digital substations, grid edge, network management and cybersecurity. Designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions, RUGGEDCOM is the premier choice for grid resiliency.Siemens' holistic approach ensures that utilities can manage grid expansion and modernization efficiently, minimizing disruptions and maximizing sustainability.Experience the Future of Energy at Booth 3702Visitors to Booth 3702 can explore live demonstrations of Siemens' grid software, automation, protection, and communications solutions. And they can also enter to win an InhabTM Energy Monitor solution that helps provide real-time insights into their home's energy consumption through an intuitive smart home app.With a commitment to building a smarter, more resilient grid, Siemens is empowering utilities to navigate the challenges of energy transformation and meet growing demands for clean, reliable power.For more information, visit usa.siemens.com/DISTRIBUTECH.Follow and connect with Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA on Linked In (@siemens-infrastructure) and on X (@siemensinfrausa).Inhab is a trademark of Siemens and/or its affiliates in most countries.Siemens Press ContactAllison Britt+1-630-399-2587allison.britt@siemens.comAbout SiemensSiemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digitalization and sustainability transformations, making factories more agile and productive, buildings more efficient, power systems more intelligent and transportation more sustainable. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. In fiscal year 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $21.2 billion, with 24 manufacturing sites across the U.S. and more than 45,000 employees serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.About Siemens Smart InfrastructureSiemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings, and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions, and services from point-of-power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive andcommunities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. With around 78,500 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, USA.About Siemens Digital IndustriesSiemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI providescompanies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity andflexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 75,000 employees internationally.