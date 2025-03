Tigo Energy Welcomes Delta Networks as Latest Rapid Shutdown Technology Licensee

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 24, 2025 — Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced that Delta Networks, a global provider of power and thermal management solutions, has licensed Tigo rapid shutdown technology for its rapid shutdown products. Under the agreement, Delta products are authorized to use technologies described in various Tigo patents related to rapid shutdown.



More Headlines Articles

Tigo is a leader in rapid shutdown technology and Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE), with more than one hundred fifty (150) patents granted or pending, actively licenses its patented technology to other solar equipment manufacturers and has prevailed in multiple patent disputes. Tigo rapid shutdown technology is compliant with UL 1741, the Standard for Safety for Inverters, Converters, Controllers, and Interconnection System Equipment for Use With Distributed Energy Resources, IEC 63257, and rapid shutdown requirements of the U.S. National Electric Code (NEC). Millions of Tigo MLPE products are installed worldwide, providing optimized, monitored, and safe solar to protect critical solar energy infrastructure and deliver consistent ROI for the lifetime of renewable energy systems."We are delighted to see Delta join the growing group of forward-thinking companies that recognize the importance of innovation and safety in the solar industry," said Zvi Alon, chairman and CEO at Tigo. "This license agreement reinforces our commitment to advancing solar energy with cutting-edge solutions that prioritize safety, reliability, and performance. We look forward to expanding the reach of our patented technologies, driving progress, and creating greater value for solar installers and system owners worldwide."For more information about the portfolio of Tigo Flex MLPE solutions, please visit the Tigo website and keep up with the latest news by signing up for the Tigo newsletter here.