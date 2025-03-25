Aurora Solar Snapshot Reveals Growing Confidence, Gen Z Momentum, & Climate-Driven Solar Demand

Aurora Solar, the leading global platform for solar sales and design, today announced its third annual Aurora Solar Snapshot. The report explores key 2025 trends in solar policy, politics, and energy resilience, with a clear message: the solar market is shifting, not stalling.



"There's no question, 2024 was a difficult year for solar. But this year's Aurora Solar Snapshot shows us just how resilient the industry is," said Chris Hopper, CEO and co-founder, Aurora Solar. "Faced with high interest rates, policy changes, and other economic headwinds, we found bipartisan support for solar among homeowners and business owners, more financing options focusing on third-party ownership, and increased interest in Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) benefits. This reveals some universal truths: Solar professionals are adaptive and tough, and the future of energy is in solar."The 2025 Aurora Solar Snapshot offers one of the most complete pictures of the U.S. solar market, backed by data from over 12.5 million Aurora Solar projects plus surveys of 1,000+ solar professionals, 1,000 homeowners, and 500 commercial property owners.Solar sentiment is rising sharply across generations and political lines, as grid instability and climate change refocus the case for solar. Key findings include:The Value of Solar Investment is Growing Among Property OwnersHomeowners increasingly view solar as a smart financial move, with 76% believing it's a good investment — an impressive increase from just 43% in 2023Younger generations are especially enthusiastic about solar: 92% of Gen Z and 83% of Millennials think solar is a good investment, compared to 75% of Gen X and 67% of Baby Boomers47% of commercial property owners view solar as a long-term investment, with 57% citing reduced energy bills as a top motivator for going solarThe IRA Continues to Drive Solar Adoption, but Awareness Gaps PersistOverwhelmingly, 86% of homeowners and 74% of businesses do not want the IRA repealed; 70% of solar professionals said their businesses would be negatively impacted if the IRA were repealed71% of businesses capitalized on IRA benefits, whereas nearly 40% of homeowners admit they still don't know how to take advantage of these incentivesAwareness of the IRA surged from 23% in 2024 to 41% in 2025, but a majority of homeowners remain unaware of the full range of benefitsEnergy Resilience and Grid Reliability are Key Drivers for Solar Interest60% of homeowners believe extreme weather and climate change are directly impacting their lives, a significant rise from 41% in 2024. Moreover, 65% of solar installers report a surge in solar interest following natural disasters, underscoring how climate-related events are accelerating the adoption of solarFor businesses, solar's environmental impact is now a primary motivator: 22% cite reducing their carbon footprint as a top reason for adopting solar, surpassing monthly cost savings (20%). Notably, 67% of businesses agree climate change is affecting their operationsClimate change is becoming a less partisan issue, with 67% of Democrats and 56% of Republicans acknowledging its local impactFor all the insights from the Aurora Solar Industry Snapshot, see here.About Aurora SolarAurora Solar is creating a future of solar for all. The company is putting the power of data and technology into the hands of every solar professional to make solar adoption simple and predictable. The cloud-based platform uses data, automation, and AI to streamline workflows and help solar businesses grow faster. More than 7,000 of the industry's top organizations rely on Aurora Solar and over 20 million solar projects have been designed with the platform globally. The San Francisco-based company was: ranked on Inc's 2024 Fast 5000, TIME's 2025 Top U.S. GreenTech Companies and the 2025 Top World GreenTech Companies; listed on the 2024 Deloitte Fast 500; named to Solar Power World's 2024 Top Solar Software & Monitoring Products; and, the only climate tech business named to the 2022 Forbes AI 50. For more information, visit www.aurorasolar.com and follow on X @AuroraSolarInc.