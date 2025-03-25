Enteq highlights geothermal ready SABER Tool’s build capabilities in latest successful Catoosa trials

Enteq Technologies (Enteq), the specialist energy services engineering and technology company, has successfully completed its latest round of trials for The SABER Tool, its next-generation Rotary Steerable System (RSS) technology, at Catoosa Test Facility (Catoosa). This phase validated engineering improvements made following previous testing, reinforcing the tool's potential as a more reliable, lower-cost RSS for downhole environments.



During the most recent trials the tool demonstrated its ability to both generate dogleg and build in a controlled and consistent manner. The results show that the initial version of SABER is capable of delivering a dogleg of at least 3 degrees per 100ft, with that capability increasing with higher flow rates and mud weights, making it an ideal low-cost lateral and vertical tool.Andrew Law, CEO of Enteq, commented: "With 17 runs now under our belt at Catoosa and the success of our latest round of testing, SABER has consistently demonstrated its ability to build and steer in a controlled manner. We have an improved understanding of the best operating parameters to optimise overall performance and the data we've gathered has been invaluable in forming improvements."Based on the trials, Enteq is implementing further targeted improvements to enhance reliability, including upgrades to the generator, and an enhanced accelerometer package for vertical applications. As part of an ongoing optimisation programme, SABER has been undergoing customer trials in Australia, and Enteq recently announced the launch of the SABER-Vertical and a standalone SABER generator, further extending the technology's advantages to a wider range of applications.Law continued, "We're pleased with the progress SABER continues to make and are confident it's on track to deliver a reliable and cost-effective solution for the industry. With ongoing improvements to the RSS technology and by exploring new tools like SABER Vertical, we aim to expand the SABER engineering philosophy across multiple sectors, offering operators flexible, efficient solutions that set a new standard for performance and value."