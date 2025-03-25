PV Hardware Unveils DeepTrack: Cutting-Edge Ecosystem Optimizes Solar Tracking Performance, Efficiency and Reliability

HOUSTON (March 25, 2025) - PV Hardware USA (PVH), a global leader in solar tracking and energy solutions, has introduce DeepTrack, an innovative ecosystem designed to improve the efficiency, reliability and management of solar tracking systems. The platform integrates real-time performance monitoring, predictive maintenance and AI-driven analytics to help solar asset owners optimize energy production and reduce operational costs.



As utility-scale solar continues to expand, maintaining consistent and efficient energy output has become a key challenge. DeepTrack provides automated tracking adjustments, proactive maintenance alerts and system-wide performance insights, enabling solar project operators to increase energy yields by up to 25% and reduce operational costs by as much as 30%. The system is designed to work continuously, adapting to environmental conditions to maximize solar generation while also protecting assets from extreme weather and other risks."DeepTrack empowers solar operators with real-time insights to optimize energy production and extend system longevity," said Rodolfo Bitar, Vice President of Business Development at PV Hardware. "As the industry navigates policy shifts and economic pressures, efficiency and reliability have never been more crucial. DeepTrack delivers data-driven solutions to help operators stay ahead of these challenges."The system is compatible with existing PVH tracking technology and includes features such as multi-plant management, remote and local system access and automated diagnostics. It operates through a combination of on-site hardware and cloud-based analytics, allowing asset owners to monitor and control operations from anywhere. PVH has positioned DeepTrack as a response to increasing demands for smarter energy management in large utility-scale solar projects.High-resolution photos and process diagram available upon request. For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Shawna Seldon McGregor at 917-971-7852 or shawna@themaverickpr.com.About PV Hardware: PV Hardware (PVH) is a solar tracker manufacturer and provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, including solar trackers, fixed structures and SCADA systems. Each product designed by PVH can be easily installed on any type of terrain, withstands different weather conditions, and is prepared to withstand high winds, supporting any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 29GW to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. It is currently the world's third-largest supplier of solar trackers and structures and has the expertise to properly manage solar tracking installations of any capacity, anywhere. For more information, visit PVHardware.com.