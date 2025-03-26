Conflux partners with AMSL Aero to develop hydrogen fuel cell cooling for long range zero emissions electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft

Melbourne, VIC - March 26 2025 - Conflux Technology, a global leader in design, engineering and production of additive manufactured heat exchangers, today unveiled a collaboration with AMSL Aero, an Australian aircraft manufacturer and designer building the world's most efficient long-range zero emissions electrical Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft.



Under the first phase of the project to develop hydrogen fuel cell cooling for AMSL Aero's Vertiia VTOL aircraft, Conflux developed three innovative heat exchanger concepts to minimise weight and volume while managing continuous heat loads and reducing drag, to enable flight distances of up to 1,000 km.The project is now advancing into its second phase. This stage will optimise the design and manufacture of a full proof-of-concept assembly to evaluate its performance within Vertiia's hydrogen fuel cell powertrain."Hydrogen fuel cells represent a transformative technology in Australia's pursuit of sustainable energy solutions. We are proud to incorporate our heat exchange technology to enhance the efficiency and performance of Vertiia's hydrogen fuel cells. Together, we're advancing innovation in creating world-leading sustainable air transport," says Michael Fuller, CEO & Founder of Conflux Technology.The Conflux cooling solution will be optimised to provide cooling for high transient heat loads experienced during vertical take-off, landing and hover operations of the Vertiia. Weight, performance and packaging size are key constraints for aeronautical hydrogen powertrains and geometrical freedoms granted by additive manufacturing means heat exchangers for these systems can be lightweight and conform to the space available. Conflux's unique thin-walled, patented designs deliver thermal performance and low drag.AMSL Aero chairman Chris Smallhorn said: "In Vertiia we are building a hydrogen-electric aircraft that flies record-breaking distances at Formula 1 speeds, making Conflux Technology, with its storied history of innovation in motorsport and aviation, the perfect partner for us."AMSL Aero is committed to Victoria for future development of Vertiia and Conflux is one of Victoria's industrial champions, making the Avalon Air Show the ideal place for us to unveil this partnership.""We're excited to work with Conflux, whose reputation for delivering at Formula 1 speed combined with AS9100D manufacturing and quality certification will be critical in enabling Vertiia to become the world's first long-range passenger-capable hydrogen VTOL. Working together, we are pioneering a future where clean energy and cutting-edge engineering drive the aviation industry towards a greener and more sustainable future." says Simon Coburn, Hydrogen Systems Engineer at AMSL Aero.This engagement further expands Conflux's presence in aerospace applications, leveraging additive manufacturing to develop high-performance heat exchangers for next-generation aviation. Applications now extend across propulsion system cooling, transmission and gearbox cooling, environmental and avionics cooling, and power electronics cooling. As the demand for sustainable solutions accelerates, additive manufacturing is setting new performance benchmarks, delivering advanced thermal management solutions that conventional methods cannot achieve.