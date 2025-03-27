Nature's Generator Debuts Groundbreaking MyGrid 10K: a World First Plug-and-Play Solar/Wind Whole Home System that Functions as Your Own Grid

Nature's Generator, a leader in renewable-energy home integration products, today announced the MyGrid 10K. With MyGrid 10K, it's your grid, you're the boss. It's home electricity on your terms -- rather than terms being dictated by utilities with unannounced outages and continuously rising rates that we're helpless to do anything about it! MyGrid offers energy independence and saves money by enabling you to power your home using your solar energy production and your battery storage to reduce or eliminate the utility's ever-changing terms and ever-higher electric bills.



Energy Independence in an Era of UncertaintyA sudden power outage causes work loss, food spoilage, and sometimes, can be life-threatening. In recent years, electricity demands outpaced supply in the country's aging grid, resulting in more frequent outages. The extreme weather causes utilities to shut-off power during high-winds to avoid sparking wildfires or during heatwaves to avoid AC-grid-overload - and it's understandable why we need the MyGrid 10K alternative.A Game-Changer in Home Energy SystemsCEO, Lawrence Zhou, explains, "For the first time in history MyGrid 10K gives both homeowners and tenants the choice to build their own grid. Setup only takes minutes, while others' setup can take days or even months. An Automatic Transfer Switch used with MyGrid 10K provides an innovative solution to connect to your home electrical panel. MyGrid 10K can handle up to 12000W of solar panels plus one wind turbine and can also be charged from 120V standard outlet or 208/240V outlet. With a capacity of 10,496Wh, an impressive 6,000 life-cycles, an inverter sporting 10,000W continuous-power-output -- it has the capacity to handle the average home's energy needs."Affordable, Compatible, Tenant Friendly and Built to LastZhou continues, "Importantly it's affordable - the 10K whole-home system, starts only at $5,999.99. It features long-lasting, thermally-stable Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery technology. MyGrid 10K is plug & play, relocatable, compatible with exisitng solar installations, perfect for both homeowners and tenants. Plus, MyGrid 10K is pretty, sleek, and attractive."Scalable to Meet Any Home's NeedsThe MyGrid 10K can be expanded up to an impressive 20,000W continuous-power-output and 140 kilowatt-hours capacity, accommodating most U.S. households' energy needs which typically consume between 10 to 40 kilowatt-hours per day. Factors such as home size, number of occupants, local climate, and appliance efficiency all influence energy usage, and the MyGrid 10K is designed to adapt to these variables.Take Control of Your Energy FutureBy investing in a Nature's Generator MyGrid 10K, you not only reduce your carbon footprint but also gain control over your energy costs and achieve true energy independence. With its affordable price point, user-friendly design, and unmatched scalability, the MyGrid 10K is the ultimate solution for homeowners and tenants alike.About Nature's GeneratorNature's Generator was founded in California in 2015 with one mission in mind: find a way to make the electricity affordable and renewable. For over 10 years, we have been an industry leader in engineering, development, design, and manufacturing of solar and wind powered generators, solar panels, wind turbines, transfer switches and accompanying accessories.Nature's Generator, Inc. partners with retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Sam's Club, Cabela's, Tractor Supply, HD Supply, Menards, Amazon and many others independent dealers and retailers in North America and around the world.