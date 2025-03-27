Scanifly and Pegasus Integrate Drone-based PV Design with Racking Layouts, Removing Rework and Accelerating Time-to-Install

-- Scanifly, the solar industry's leader in PV design and field operations software, announced an integration with Pegasus, a California-based innovator in rooftop mounting systems. The integration automatically transfers Scanifly design data and panel placement directly into the Pegasus Design Tool, eliminating platform switching and duplicate work.



The direct API integration connects Scanifly's design environment with Pegasus's racking layout, bill of materials (BOM), and engineering document capabilities. Solar contractors can now select optimal mounting equipment and generate a comprehensive BOM in one unified workflow."Accurate racking systems require precise roof measurements, exact panel placement, and actual onsite structural data," said Jason Steinberg, CEO of Scanifly. "Scanifly's drone-based photorealistic design outputs are uniquely detailed to provide this data. Pegasus is pioneering the creation and promotion of racking solutions, and we're excited to deliver on this with a much faster path from initial survey to final installation."The integration delivers key advantages:• Unifies the PV design, racking, and BOM workflows• Eliminates the need to recreate designs in multiple systems• Saves 1-3 hours per project• Ensures accurate inventory for install day• Prevents costly revisions and equipment shortagesThe integration combines Scanifly's inch-level accuracy from drone-based 3D models with Pegasus' mounting expertise, ensuring perfect fits for their SkipRail, Rail System, and InstaTilt products. Contractors can instantly specify InstaFlash2 and other flashing solutions based on actual roof conditions. This direct connection ensures that Pegasus receives only the highest quality inputs for building the desired racking system and BOM."This integration connects two critical parts of the process—accurate roof measurement and proper mounting specification—ensuring what looks right in the design will perform right on the roof," said Andrew Jones, VP of Sales at Pegasus. "Pegasus and Scanifly share many contractor relationships, especially some of the most high-quality and reputable companies in the industry, including SunnyMac, Freedom Solar, and Good Faith Energy. These contractors will truly benefit from this cutting-edge integration."Solar contractors can access the Scanifly + Pegasus integration starting today. Visit scanifly.com/product/integrations/pegasus/ to learn more.About ScaniflyScanifly is the solar industry's premier design and field operations software for residential and commercial contractors. Its end-to-end solution centralizes design, site survey, engineering, installation, and maintenance on one platform. Contractors using Scanifly's mobile, web, and drone-based technology cut site survey time by 90% and eliminate design revisions. Learn more at https://scanifly.com/.About PegasusPegasus, the nation's fastest-growing manufacturer of solar mounting, makes racking simpler, faster, and more reliable than ever. By partnering with installers, Pegasus develops products and technology that improve every step of the process. From array design and permit planning to installer training, to watertight attachments that seal automatically every time, even in rain, Pegasus makes solar easy. SkipRail saves a typical crew over 1500 roof penetrations, 11,000 feet of rail, and 10,000 lbs of material every year. Discover a better day on the job and help your business grow. www.pegasussolar.com