Gstar Speeds Up Indonesian Silicon Wafer Plant Setup with Equipment Shipment

Gstar has marked a significant milestone with the shipment of its first batch of core equipment for its new photovoltaic manufacturing facility in Indonesia. The shipment includes monocrystalline growth furnaces and accompanying control systems, which will be used to establish a high-tech facility with an annual production capacity of 3GW of monocrystalline silicon rods and 3GW of silicon wafers. This move signals the commencement of the key equipment installation phase of the project.



Progressing Steadily with Equipment DeploymentThe monocrystalline growth furnaces included in the shipment employ the Czochralski (CZ) crystal growth method, a well-established technique in the photovoltaic industry. The furnaces are equipped with fully automated control systems, allowing precise management of critical parameters such as temperature gradients, pulling speed, and rotation speed during the crystal growth process. This ensures that the silicon crystals are grown with low dislocation densities and high consistency, meeting the industry's quality standards.As part of the project's strategic plan, Gstar will deploy a total of 120 monocrystalline silicon growth furnaces and other advanced equipment to the Indonesian facility in stages. The plant's emphasis on digital and intelligent manufacturing will focus on producing monocrystalline silicon rods and large-size silicon wafers, such as 182mm and 210mm formats. This ongoing innovation will support the industry's push toward larger, thinner, and finer silicon wafers, providing global customers with higher-quality, more efficient products.Strategic Location Enhances Industry IntegrationLocated in the Greenland International Industrial Center (GIIC), one of Indonesia's fastest-growing industrial hubs, Gstar's facility benefits from a strategic location in Kota Deltamas. This industrial zone is home to numerous global enterprises, including Coca-Cola, Hitachi, Hyundai, and Suzuki, as well as leading Chinese companies like Alibaba, Yili, and Mengniu. The presence of these major corporations contributes to a robust industrial ecosystem, positioning Gstar's manufacturing base for efficient integration into the supply chain and future capacity expansions.Tapping into Indonesia's Growing Renewable Energy MarketIndonesia, the largest economy and population center in Southeast Asia, has increasingly become an attractive destination for foreign investment, including in the renewable energy sector. The countr's strategic trade position and policy advantages in the global photovoltaic market have solidified its role as a key hub for the export of solar products.On the domestic front, Indonesia's solar energy outlook is promising. According to the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR), the country is projected to add 350GW to 550GW of solar power capacity by 2050, further solidifying the sector's growth potential.Gstar's facility will play a pivotal role in this expansion, offering essential materials for photovoltaic cell production and contributing to local job creation, with over 500 new employment opportunities expected. Furthermore, the integration of advanced smart manufacturing technologies will support Indonesia's transition to a higher-value photovoltaic and even semiconductor industry.On Track for Full Production CapacityThe shipment of this equipment marks a significant milestone in the construction of Gstar's crystal pulling and wafer manufacturing facility in Indonesia. The facility is expected to commence trial production in May this year, with an annual crystal pulling capacity of 3GW and a wafer slicing capacity of 3GW. Gstar follows a "1+N" strategic approach, with its headquarters in Singapore and multiple service and manufacturing centers supporting global business operations. Currently, Gstar's solar cell factory in Thailand and the aluminum frame and module factories in Laos are fully operational, while the module factory in the Philippines is in the equipment installation and commissioning phase.