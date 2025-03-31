Solar Landscape Energizes 14 New Community Solar Projects in Maryland

BALTIMORE - March 31, 2025 - Solar Landscape, the leading U.S. commercial rooftop solar developer, has energized 14 new community solar projects across Maryland, for a total capacity of 6.6 megawatts (MW), which is fed directly into the state's power grid.



The new installations are the first of Solar Landscape's 57 projects in Maryland, all hosted on commercial rooftops, making it the largest group of community solar projects developed by a single company in Maryland. Once energized, they will collectively provide 55 megawatts (DC) of solar capacity, serving 5,870 homes.Solar Landscape is now Maryland's statewide leader in rooftop community solar, with nearly 50 percent of the state's recent market share in the company's development pipeline."Community solar projects like the ones we've energized create jobs, reduce energy costs and help Maryland meet its energy needs," said Solar Landscape CEO and co-founder Shaun Keegan. "Putting large solar installations on commercial rooftops is a smart, shovel-ready energy solution that also pays dividends to building owners."The newly energized projects are located in:Baltimore (five projects)Gaithersburg (two)Bel AirBethesdaBurtonsvilleDundalkOwings MillsWestminsterWoodlawnCommercial Rooftop Solar: Bringing Energy and Benefits to MarylandThe projects were interconnected by Baltimore Gas & Electric Company (BGE) and Pepco.Hosting community solar projects on commercial rooftops delivers new sources of electricity to Maryland's grid quickly without sacrificing its valuable agricultural land or open space. Commercial rooftop solar projects can typically be developed and built in 12 to 24 months, given faster interconnection times and modular setups.As part of its community solar projects in Maryland, Solar Landscape supports the nationally recognized workforce development non-profit, STEP-UP. Together with Woodland Job Corps in Laurel, Maryland, STEP-UP hosted a three-day hands-on solar installation training in 2023 and plans to host another session in Maryland later this year.In 2024 Solar Landscape leased 40 million square feet of commercial rooftop space in the U.S. The portfolio will require more than $1 billion in project financing and will serve as the foundation for 500 megawatts of solar capacity - enough to power 80,000 households. Solar Landscape now has over 80 partners that own over 2 billion square feet of commercial real estate nationwide.Solar Landscape's projects in Maryland will generate savings through solar credits on the utility bills of 5,870 homes across the state.About Solar LandscapeSolar Landscape is the premier commercial rooftop solar developer in the United States, partnering with the world's largest real estate owners to develop, install, and operate solar projects. Recognized as the #1 Distributed Generation Developer of 2023 by New Project Media and awarded the U.S. Department of Energy's Community Solar Grand Prize, Solar Landscape is shaping the future of clean energy. Headquartered in Asbury Park, NJ, the company also has offices in New York City, Chicago, Boston, and Baltimore. Visit www.solarlandscape.com for more information.