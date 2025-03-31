Stryten Energy Unveils Plan to Add 10 Gigawatts of New U.S. Energy Storage Manufacturing Capacity

Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, today announced a new plan expected to expand its domestic manufacturing capacity to 24 Gigawatts to support American energy security and resilience. The plan focuses on increasing production across its 11 U.S. manufacturing and battery component plants, where more than 2,500 people produce batteries for multiple applications, including military and government, data centers, grid storage, automotive and material handling. This new investment is supported by existing advanced manufacturing production tax credits, which contribute to the ability of the company to accelerate capacity growth while supporting the domestic industrial base.



More Headlines Articles

"Stryten Energy is committed to growing its domestic energy storage capacity to serve the needs of our customers and partners in the United States," said Mike Judd, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stryten Energy. "The path to American energy security can and must rely upon domestic companies like Stryten, who manufacture batteries that keep supply chains running and critical infrastructure supplied with the backup power required to keep their operations running smoothly. Our investments to significantly increase the gigawatt capacity across our footprint will help to support the growing energy demand and achieve our nation's goal of true energy resilience."Energy security means continuous access to reliable sources of power, and meeting the increasing power demands will require scaling up the production of all reliable battery chemistries. Stryten is at the forefront of advancing energy storage in the U.S. with a unique suite of domestically manufactured battery solutions that use advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow battery technology. With plants in Kansas, Georgia, Iowa, Virginia and Arkansas, plans for increasing the gigawatt production capacity will bring hundreds of high-paying manufacturing jobs and deliver a positive economic impact to the surrounding communities.Stryten operates a domestic, vertically integrated supply chain that provides battery components to its factories and the broader U.S. battery manufacturing industry. The company's plants in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, Missouri and Wisconsin ensure a reliable U.S. source for critical materials needed to manufacture batteries. This aggressive new investment plan will also include increasing its domestic processing capacity of recycled plastic from spent batteries, which is used to produce the new battery components needed to manufacture batteries used in automobiles, forklifts and locomotives and contributes to the sustainable circular economy of the U.S. battery industry.Stryten also recently opened a lithium battery assembly plant in Georgia that supports military and industrial battery needs with its proprietary lithium module technology. The company is partnering with Dragonfly Energy, headquartered in Reno, Nevada to bring advanced lithium batteries to its automotive aftermarket and battery distributor partners.Stryten recently announced the launch of Storion Energy LLC by one of its affiliates, Stryten Critical E-Storage LLC, with a subsidiary of Largo Inc. (NASDAQ, TSX: LGO) and Largo Clean Energy Corp. (LCE). Storion Energy is focused on removing the barriers to entry for battery manufacturers to domestically source price-competitive electrolytes used in vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB) for long-duration energy storage (LDES) applications in the U.S.About Stryten EnergyStryten Energy helps solve the world's most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world's most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage needs. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our energy storage technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at stryten.com.