Affordable Wire Management Announces Customized Bonsai Module Cable Hanger for ARRAY Technologies

Tempe, Ariz. - March 31, 2025 - Affordable Wire Management (AWM), a leading provider of utility-scale solar and BESS Cable Management Systems (CMS), today announced several new Bonsai Module Cable Hangers developed for ARRAY Technologies' (NASDAQ: ARRY). AWM's Bonsai Hangers - the company's bonded solutions for solar string cabling - have been engineered specifically for ARRAY's DuraTrack and OmniTrack tracker systems and 400mm Thru-Bolt Clamp.



These custom Bonsai hangers route string cabling underneath the torque tube to reduce shading and guide around bearings, all while minimizing the risk of damage from environmental factors or system maintenance. As with AWM's other product lines, Bonsai is manufactured with durable metal alloys, boasting optimal corrosion resistance, unmatched strength, and a 40+ year lifespan."We have found a lot of synergies between ARRAY Technologies and AWM - both in terms of our focus on excellence and innovation mindset," said Scott Rand, CEO and Co-Founder at Affordable Wire Management. "Both teams are committed to a cycle of continuous improvement that is critical to moving our industry forward. AWM is proud to provide string management solutions for each new iteration of ARRAY's tracking system on a global scale."With constant upgrades to tracker and module design, Bonsai's tailored compatibility presents an effective, agile solution for solar string management. Bonsai Hangers are developed to be easily installed; no tools are required and they can be assembled using one hand. To date, AWM's Bonsai Hanger has been customized for over 30 unique use cases."At ARRAY, we are committed to meeting the evolving needs of our customers by investing in innovative technologies that enhance system performance and reliability," said Aaron Gabelnick, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at ARRAY. "AWM's Bonsai Hanger is a great example of a solution that seamlessly integrates with our trackers, providing a durable and efficient option for solar string management."About Affordable Wire ManagementAffordable Wire Management (AWM) delivers innovative, precision-engineered solar and BESS Cable Management Systems (CMS) to the nation's top-ranked EPCs. AWM's ampacity-optimized solar CMS hangers include the Arden Hanger, the Hail-Stow Hanger, and the Pinyon Hanger. AWM's HELIOS Beam Rod and the PHOTON Toolkit enhance the CMS. Supporting products include the Bonsai Module Cable Hanger, the SUMAC Rail, the Solar LOTO and the Safety Flag. All offerings are designed to excel in both economics and longevity, and to further accelerate the widespread adoption of clean energy. To date, 20+ GW of AWM's premier messenger cable solutions have been installed in more than 350 projects across the globe, with the average grid-scale power plant more than 200 MW in size. Customization options, backed by AWM's professional support team known for their deep expertise in utility-scale solar, are available across the entire product suite. For more information, please visit the AWM website or reach out to AWM via email at sales@affordablewm.com.About ARRAYARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology to utility-scale and distributed generation customers who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY's high-quality solar trackers, software platforms and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.