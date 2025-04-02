Briggs & Stratton SimpliPHIⓇ 6.6 Battery Passes Rigorous Dynamics Testing

MILWAUKEE, WI (April 2, 2025) - The SimpliPHIⓇ 6.6 stackable battery from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions has passed the earthquake vibration test (GR-63-CORE, Issue 5. Section 4.4.1) conducted by Element U.S. Space & Defense. A three-stack of SimpliPHI batteries mounted on the ground or floating on the wall with a battery controller on top sustained no physical damage and remained powered on throughout the rigorous tests.



More Headlines Articles

"We are proud to be one of the first battery energy storage systems to pass the earthquake vibration test," said Sequoya Cross, vice president of energy storage for Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions. "It's a significant milestone and speaks to the durability and engineering of our SimpliPHI 6.6 LFP batteries."Tested and certified to the most stringent standards, the SimpliPHI 6.6 battery is also UL 1642, UL 1973, UN 3480 and UN DOT 38.3 certified and has gone through UL 9540A fire safety testing. In 2024, it secured its UL 9540 Edition 3 certification as a standalone DC ESS.Designed for easy installation and with a compact, sleek appearance, Briggs & StrattonⓇ SimpliPHI 6.6 batteries are IP65 rated so they can be installed indoors or outdoors with no additional cabinets required. They can be ground- or wall-mounted inside a garage, shed, utility closet or basement or outside on an exterior wall. Plus, the flexibility of using one, two or three batteries per stack means the system can fit into compact spaces.SimpliPHI 6.6 batteries can be used with or without solar to provide backup power, to offset utility costs or for off-grid power with a generator and solar panels.For installers, the SimpliPHI 6.6 batteries have self-guiding RapidStak™ connectors that integrate power and communications into a single point without wires or DIP switches. The batteries simply stack on top of one another and click into place, making installation easier and more efficient. Assembling a stack of three can be done in five minutes or less. The SimpliPHI 6.6 has full closed-loop integration with leading inverters for advanced communication and broad non-communicating compatibility with any 48V lithium-supporting inverter.The SimpliPHI 6.6 battery has a 10-year limited warranty and is guaranteed to retain 75% capacity after 10 years.1 Plus, SimpliPHI batteries are backed by Briggs & Stratton's 117 years of experience in power solutions.For more information on products from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions, visit energy.briggsandstratton.com.