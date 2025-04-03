Intersolar Europe 2025: Valentin Software with new program versions of PV*SOL premium and GeoT*SOL

Valentin Software will once again be presenting its powerful design software for photovoltaic, solar thermal and heat pump systems at Intersolar Europe in Munich in 2025. From 7-9 May, trade visitors can find out about the latest program versions of PV*SOL, T*SOL and GeoT*SOL at booth A4.331.



With PV*SOL premium, the industry standard for PV system design, users are always up to date: the current version takes into account the latest amendment to the German Energy Industry Act (EnWG), which regulates the non-remuneration of electricity in the event of negative exchange electricity prices. PV*SOL calculates how many yield hours of a system are affected by this regulation, determines the compensation period according to §51a EnWG and integrates this into the profitability analysis. If the new law is applied retroactively for the year 2024, for example, around 18% of the yield would be affected.The heat pump software GeoT*SOL has also been further developed. The new feature for dimensioning air, water and ground-source heat pumps makes selecting the right system even easier. A clear diagram shows the building and heat pump characteristic curve, the bivalence point and additional heating systems such as boilers or heating rods. This allows users to quickly see up to which outdoor temperature the heat pump can heat the building alone and when additional heaters will support or fully replace it.Live design sessions with PV*SOL premium will take place regularly at the booth and the Valentin Software team of experts will be available for product advice on all days. This year, the international sales partners Solsta SAS (Colombia), Switch2Solar (Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg) and Zolw AS (Norway) will be on site. Exclusively for Intersolar, all trade fair visitors will be offered an attractive trade fair discount on all commercial user-based licenses for PV*SOL, T*SOL and GeoT*SOL.ABOUT VALENTIN SOFTWAREValentin Software GmbH is one of the leading providers of innovative design software for sustainable energy supply. Founded in 1988, Valentin Software can look back on more than 30 years of company history. With the brands PV*SOL, T*SOL and GeoT*SOL, the Berlin-based company develops powerful software solutions for the design, dynamic simulation and yield forecasting of photovoltaic, solar thermal and heat pump systems. Its customers include engineers, system designers, installers and architects as well as manufacturing companies from the electrical, heating and building technology sectors. https://valentin-software.com/