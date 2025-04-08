EES EUROPE AND HYDROGEN DIALOGUE: BAVARIA BECOMES THE CENTER OF GERMANY’S HYDROGEN ECONOMY

Munich/Pforzheim, April 8, 2025 - Hydrogen technology plays a key role in the integration of solar and wind power into the energy system: Thanks to the fact that hydrogen can be stored and transported indefinitely and in large volumes, it can make an important contribution to a renewable 24/7 energy supply. ees Europe - Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems and NürnbergMesse's HYDROGEN DIALOGUE have entered a strategic partnership in order to bundle theoretical and practical expertise as well as visibility. Starting in 2026, the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE will take place in Munich as an annual side event as part of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry. This year, the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE will be participating in the exhibition and run a dedicated series of presentations at the Green Hydrogen Forum. ees Europe is part of The smarter E Europe and takes place from May 7-9. More than 3,000 exhibitors and over 110,000 visitors are expected to attend the event at Messe München.



More Headlines Articles

The cooperation consolidates Bavaria's position as a leading center of the German hydrogen industry and will create the perfect platform for sharing knowledge, innovation and technologies. In addition to its exhibition booth and the series of presentations at the Green Hydrogen Forum, the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE will also be offering topical exhibition tours covering hydrogen production and storage, as well as hydrogen mobility.Starting in 2026, the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE will be part of The smarter E Europe with a varied and highly visible program.• Concurrent with the exhibition, the two-day HYDROGEN DIALOGUE Summit will provide a high-carat networking opportunity at International Congress Center Messe München (ICM).• The Green Hydrogen Forum & Expo at ees Europe will prominently feature the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE at a joint booth.• During The smarter E Europe, the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE will offer guided tours on the topic of hydrogen, invite international delegations from the hydrogen community to Munich and be involved in the program of the Green Hydrogen Forum.A win-win situationSabine Kloos, ees Europe's project manager, considers the new partnership to be a clear win-win situation: "We are delighted to have NürnbergMesse's HYDROGEN DIALOGUE on board. After all, we have a common objective, to contribute to making the vision of a climate-neutral world a reality. Our new partner will be sharing its exhibitor and visitor contacts and key partner networks, which will strengthen and drive the coverage of hydrogen at The smarter E Europe." Jasmin Rutka, Director of the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE, stresses the strategic aspects of the collaboration: "Integrating the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE into The smarter E Europe as a strategic next step makes sense in order to position our event and ensure its long-term international competitiveness. The partnership is a response to the recent momentum of the hydrogen industry and strengthens Bavaria's position as an international hydrogen hub. The existing Green Hydrogen Forum & Expo, the 16,000 visitors of The smarter E Europe who are interested in the topic of hydrogen, our high-carat Summit and our international network all come together to boost the ramp-up of the hydrogen economy and make it a success."ees Europe, and the parallel events Intersolar Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe, will take place from May 7-9, 2025 as part of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, at Messe München.For more information, please visit:www.ees-europe.comwww.TheSmarterE.deees EuropeEach year, ees Europe, Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, provides a networking opportunity for the industry's key players, such as manufacturers, distributors, project developers, systems integrators, and professional users and suppliers - all under the motto "Innovating Energy Storage". It focuses on the latest technologies, trends and market developments.ees Europe will take place from May 7-9, 2025 as part of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, at Messe München. Whether electricity, heat and transport - the following three exhibitions dedicated to renewable 24/7 energy supply will take place alongside ees Europe:• Intersolar Europe - The world's leading exhibition for the solar industry• Power2Drive Europe - The international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility• EM-Power Europe - The international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutionsThe ees Europe Conference, where renowned experts showcase groundbreaking innovations, is also taking place at the same time. To cover all aspects of a future-oriented energy world, it is accompanied by three other specialist conferences.ees Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM). For more information on ees Europe, please visit: www.ees-europe.com.HYDROGEN DIALOGUEThe HYDROGEN DIALOGUE is the event that brings together decision makers and experts from business, politics and science along the entire value chain. The event promotes an interdisciplinary and international dialog in order to establish hydrogen as the key to a sustainable future.From 2025, the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE will take place in Munich as part of The smarter E, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry. This will create important synergies and a valuable, expanded platform for the hydrogen industry based in Bavaria. Experience the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE in Munich and join us in sharing ideas on what moves the energy and hydrogen industries. For more information, please visit: www.hydrogendialogue.com