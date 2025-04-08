Fortress Power Partners with Duke Energy to Provide Homeowners with Unmatched Energy Savings

Philadelphia, PA - April 7, 2025: Fortress Power, a global leader in energy storage solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its participation in Duke Energy's Battery Programs, providing North Carolina homeowners with the opportunity to save thousands while enhancing their energy resilience. Fortress Power's new eForce battery is now eligible for the program, joining the rest of Fortress Power's residential energy storage systems.



Duke Energy offers upfront and monthly incentives for residential customers in North Carolina. Eligible customers in North Carolina can receive an upfront incentive of up to $9,000 through Duke Energy's PowerPair program when they install a Fortress Power energy storage system. Additionally, customers can receive monthly bill credits based on their battery capacity, maximizing their savings over time. Fortress Power systems offer the highest annual potential bill credit in the entire program, making them an optimal choice for homeowners looking to reduce energy costs while maintaining reliable backup power."Fortress Power is proud to support homeowners in North Carolina through Duke Energy's PowerPair Home Battery Program," said Brian London, VP of Energy Services at Fortress Power. "With our advanced energy storage solutions, customers can take full advantage of these significant incentives while enjoying greater energy independence and security."Why Homeowners Benefit:• Upfront Incentives: Receive up to $9,000 in rebates when installing an eligible Fortress Power system.• Ongoing Savings: Monthly bill credits based on battery capacity provide continued financial benefits.• Top-Tier Performance: Fortress Power systems offer the highest Annual Potential Bill Credit in the program.• Energy Independence: Store energy for use during peak demand periods and power outages.• Tax Incentives: Qualify for a 30% federal tax credit on new installations.Homeowners who install a qualifying system may also be eligible for a 30% federal tax credit, further reducing the cost of their investment.The monthly bill credits are available through additional battery control programs based on the Duke Energy utility. Customers of Duke Energy Carolinas, serving the greater Charlotte, Raleigh, and Winston-Salem areas, have the Power Manager program. Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh, Durham, Wilmington, and Fayetteville can join the EnergyWise program. These incentives and terms are identical for the two battery control programs. By participating in the EnergyWise or Power Manager programs, customers allow the utility to dispatch stored energy when the grid is stressed, helping to lower electricity costs for themselves and the entire community while maintaining seamless backup power in the event of an outage.For more information about how to participate in the program with a Fortress Power system, visit www.fortresspower.com or www.duke-energy.com.###Headquartered in Langhorne, PA, Fortress Power is a global leader in designing and manufacturing advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company operates across North America, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. With award-winning local live technical support and partnerships with leading financial institutions, Fortress Power makes investing in solar and storage simple, accessible, and highly reliable.