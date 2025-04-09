Cleantech Group Announces the 2025 APAC Cleantech 25: The “Electro-Economy”

San Francisco, CA - April 9, 2025: Cleantech Group has announced its highly anticipated 2025 APAC Cleantech 25 list. This annual report highlights the top private companies in the Asia-Pacific region that are making significant strides in cleantech innovation and sustainability.



More Headlines Articles

The APAC Cleantech 25 recognizes forward-thinking companies that are developing and deploying breakthrough solutions from fusion to near-term energy efficiency savings, from battery swapping to battery materials, from improving crop yields to generating valuable products from waste. These companies are at the forefront of addressing the world's most pressing environmental challenges while driving economic growth and technological advancement in the region."Asia-Pacific is playing a crucial role in global cleantech innovation, with pioneering companies advancing transformative solutions across industries," said Anthony DeOrsey, Research Manager at Cleantech Group. "The 2025 APAC Cleantech 25 showcases businesses that are not only creating environmental impact but also demonstrating strong commercial potential and attracting investment interest."Selection Process and Key ThemesThe companies featured in the APAC Cleantech 25 were chosen through a rigorous selection process, incorporating input from Cleantech Group's expert panel, market research, and data-driven insights. The selection criteria considered factors such as technological innovation, market scalability, partnerships, and investment traction.This year's analysis reveals key investment and innovation trends:• A Shift in APAC Investment Trends: While APAC venture and growth investment saw a dip, this was largely due to a shift in China's energy innovation ecosystem. Outside of China, APAC's innovation scene remains robust, with early stage cleantech start-ups thriving.• Energy & Power Evolution: The rapid maturation of solar and storage technologies has led to a fast shift toward next-generation energy innovations, including breakthroughs in fusion technology. Companies such as Startorus Fusion (China) and OpenStar Technologies (New Zealand) are making landmark advancements in fusion energy.• Rise of the APAC "Electro-Economy": APAC is aggressively electrifying not just on-road vehicles but also heavy-duty trucks and industrial equipment. Investments in battery swapping infrastructure and EV charging depots are scaling up, exemplified by companies like Battery Smart (India) and Kwetta (New Zealand).• AI for Cleantech Gaining Traction: While AI has not yet emerged as a dominant force in APAC cleantech, companies such as Cosmos Innovation (Singapore) and Ecolibrium (India) are applying AI to enhance solar cell efficiency and industrial process optimization.• Laying the Groundwork for Tomorrow's AI Industry: As AI-for-cleantech continues to emerge, APAC innovators are already punching above their weight in the development of AI-ready infrastructure tech. 2024 was the APAC region's highest year in terms of venture investments toward energy-efficient computing and data center technologies. Firmus Technologies' liquid cooling-enabled data centers and Amperesand's solid state transformers are two examples of Singapore-based innovation for the future of compute.• Critical Materials Innovation Accelerates: The push for regional supply chain resilience is driving new breakthroughs in materials processing and recycling. Companies like Fleet Space (Australia) and Lohum (India) are pioneering innovations in critical mineral detection and battery recycling.Driving Investments and Industry CollaborationThe APAC Cleantech 25 is produced with the support of ADB Ventures and serves as a key reference for investors, corporations, and policymakers looking to engage with the most promising cleantech start-ups in the region. By showcasing the latest advancements and emerging leaders in sustainable technology, Cleantech Group aims to accelerate investment and collaboration that can drive meaningful environmental progress.For more information on the APAC Cleantech 25 and to access the full report, visit https://www.cleantech.com/apac-cleantech-25/.About Cleantech GroupCleantech® Group is a research-driven company that helps corporates, public sector, investors, and others, identify, assess, and engage with the innovative solutions and opportunities that are related to the world's massive, and growing, environmental and climate challenges. Our insights and expertise are delivered to clients all over the world through our Research, Consulting, and Events. We have been the leading authority on global cleantech innovation since 2002.