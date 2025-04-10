Rosendin to Demonstrate Robotic Solar Installers at Texas Job Site

San Jose, California (April 7, 2025) - Rosendin, the nation's largest employee-owned electrical contracting company with one of the fastest-growing renewable energy programs, announces a major breakthrough in solar construction technology. The company will demonstrate its new autonomous robotic solution for photovoltaic (PV) solar module installation on April 17, 2025. This innovative 3-piece robotic system will transform utility-scale solar projects by tripling installation speeds, enhancing worker safety, and addressing the industry's persistent labor shortage.



Rosendin's Renewable Energy Group (RREG) will host the live exhibition at a large-scale solar energy project under construction in West Texas. Operators will demonstrate the robot's features, which include autonomous operations, obstacle detection and avoidance using LiDar, maneuverability across uneven terrain, and precise positioning of PV panels within 2mm using GPS and KMZ mapping. A real-time demonstration will show how skilled electrical teams work alongside the robotic system, collaboratively installing PV panels faster, safer, and more efficiently.Field testing on a similar solar project in Danevang, Texas, achieved an installation rate equaling 350 to 400 modules per eight hour shift with a two man crew working collaboratively with the robots; three times the rate of a standard three to four person crew installing modules manually."We created a solution that will revolutionize the installation of renewable energy facilities worldwide by providing a safer, faster, repeatable, and more cost-effective means of deploying solar installations in remote locations," said David Lincoln, Rosendin Senior Vice President. "Countless hours have been spent developing and testing the technology at utility-scale solar facilities, resulting in a robotics system that will assist electricians and reduce the risk of workforce injuries while addressing the construction industry's decades-long workforce shortage."Developers and business leaders from renewable, manufacturing, and construction industries, as well as technology and private equity, are invited to witness the demonstration and learn about broad business opportunities. Interested parties can view a video of the robots and request additional information for the private event at https://bit.ly/REIsolarrobots.Robotic SystemThe robots were developed by Rosendin in a partnership with ULC Technologies, LLC, a developer of innovative robotic solutions within the energy industry. The working prototype was built to withstand environmental elements including extreme temperatures, wind and rain, puddles and mud, and uneven and steep rocky terrain up to 30-degree incline.The hybrid gas and battery-powered system includes a Panel Setting Robot featuring a tracked, construction-grade robotic platform with an integrated robotic arm and 9-vacuum suction cups to lift and place PV panels precisely. Two Panel Carrying Robots work in tandem to transfer pallets of PV panels between the loading area and the installation point, eliminating downtime with a consistent supply.Lincoln first came up with the idea in 2019 as a solution to reduce physical strain on electrical workers. The collaborative robots, or cobots, feature built-in safety measures and offer both autonomous and manual operation via handheld controllers. These machines effortlessly handle PV panels weighing 100 lbs., while skilled electricians focus on critical grid connections to maximize efficiency and worker safety."There are many applications for this technology. For example, using these robots, a developer can source new opportunities in geographical areas and markets that were previously considered too difficult to build," said Lincoln. "The next iteration could even use a central control and monitoring system to run several robotic teams simultaneously that will enhance worker and job site safety, improve logistics, and provide cloud-based installation and movement data."Rosendin is an expert in renewables and an elite Tier 1 Solar EPC that designs and self-performs the full spectrum of medium and high voltage electrical, substation and transmission work. Over the past 15 years, Rosendin has delivered nearly 7GW of solar project installations in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico, with more than 7GW in various stages of development and more than 2.5GW under construction. Rosendin's portfolio includes mid to large-scale commercial and utility-grade solar farms, including the Aktina Renewable Power Project in Texas, Townsite Solar + Storage in Nevada, and the Athos Renewable Energy Project in California.About RosendinRosendin, headquartered in San Jose, CA, is employee-owned and one of the largest electrical contractors in the United States, employing over 8,000 people, with average annual revenues of $2.8 billion. Established in 1919, Rosendin remains proud of our more than 100 years of building quality electrical and communications installations and value for our clients but, most importantly, for building people within our company and our communities. Our customers lead some of the most complex construction projects in history and rely on us for our knowledge, ability to scale, and dedication to quality. At Rosendin, we work to ensure that everyone can reach their full potential by building a diverse, safe, welcoming, and inclusive culture. For more information, visit www.rosendin.com.