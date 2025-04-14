Governor Supports Launch of First-of-its-Kind Solx Solar Panel Manufacturing Facility in Puerto Rico

Aguadilla, Puerto Rico and San Juan, Puerto Rico - April 14, 2025 - Solx, a leading, domestically owned and operated solar module manufacturer, today announced construction is underway on Puerto Rico's first solar panel manufacturing facility. With strong support from Governor Jenniffer González Colón, the Solx Puerto Rico (SPR) facility demonstrates the company's commitment to strengthening the Island's energy independence and delivering long-term employment opportunities.



With an initial, phase one investment of $25 million, the SPR facility—located at the former Hewlett-Packard site in Aguadilla—will advance the island's renewable energy sector and bolster economic growth. SPR's operations are rooted in the community, with local labor sourced from the Aguadilla region. Construction will generate more than 200 new jobs, with an estimated total of 600+ jobs projected across logistics, supply chain, and supporting industries. In total, the $64 million investment will provide a significant economic boost to Puerto Rico, while reinforcing the broader impact of 100% domestic manufacturing."Our SPR manufacturing facility is an important step forward for Solx, as it underscores our commitment to delivering reliable, domestically-produced clean solar energy nationwide. Additionally, SPR's focus goes beyond solar panels, as our facility will ensure Puerto Rico will be a key supplier to the North American renewables industry," said James Holmes, CEO and Co-Founder of Solx. "The Governor's support underscores the importance of this initiative, not just for Aguadilla, but for the entire island."SPR is the catalyst for building a skilled workforce in Puerto Rico, one that will foster a clean energy future that supports the community and the nation. Governor Jenniffer González Colón remarked: "Solx is a prime example of Puerto Rico's ability to lead the national reshoring effort. We will continue to support investments that strengthen our economy while helping to build the energy solutions our people and businesses urgently need."Commercial operations are expected to begin by August 2025. When complete, the Solx facility will feature a state-of-the-art semi-autonomous assembly line with an annual production capacity of 1-gigawatt.Holmes concluded: "On behalf of Solx, we thank the Governor of Puerto Rico for her support in the construction of this facility, and for driving our shared goals to provide Puerto Rican's with reslient renewable energy."About SolxSolx is a next-generation solar module manufacturer that produces high-performance, domestically-made PV modules for the utility-scale solar industry. With a 1-gigawatt manufacturing facility and headquarters in Puerto Rico, Solx is proudly 100% domestic owned, operated, and free of foreign interest. Solx is committed to reshoring critical manufacturing capability while bolstering domestic energy security. For more information, please visit: www.solx-energy.com.