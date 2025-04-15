Trafag Highlights the 879x Hybrid Gas Density Monitor for Advanced Gas Monitoring

CHARLOTTE, NC - Trafag, a leading manufacturer of high-accuracy measurement devices, highlights its 879x Hybrid Gas Density Monitor RS485/MODBUS, combining self-acting monitoring and continuous density measurement of insulating gases in one device. By directly measuring gas density, this innovative monitor is the most reliable solution on the market.



The 879x Hybrid Gas Density Monitor utilizes a hybrid measurement principle, combining gas density reference chamber and oscillating quartz sensing element technologies for direct and accurate gas density measurement. The monitor is fully temperature compensated, providing exact switching output at all temperatures, ensuring accurate readings and reliable performance regardless of temperature fluctuations. Its wide ambient temperature range of -40°C to +80°C ensures accurate and dependable performance in extreme conditions, making it suitable for deployment in both indoor and outdoor environments.This device provides continuous density measurement, offering real-time monitoring insight into gas density levels, enabling proactive maintenance and preventing potential issues. The RS485/Modbus (RTU) output enables easy digital communication integration with control systems and data logging for comprehensive monitoring and analysis. A floating change-over contact (SPDT) output provides reliable switching output for alarm systems or control functions based on pre-set density thresholds, and multiple switchpoints (1-3 microswitches) allow users to set multiple alarm thresholds for different density levels, providing greater flexibility and control. The design ensures no contact bouncing, eliminating false alarms caused by vibrations, ensuring consistent performance in harsh operational environments.The 879x boasts a long-term drift-free sensor output, minimizing the need for frequent recalibration and ensuring reliable long-term operation. Its maintenance-free design eliminates the need for routine maintenance, reducing downtime and costs. An optional density indicator dial provides a clear and easy-to-read display of gas density levels, enabling quick assessment of system status, and an optional integrated test/re-filling valve allows for easy testing and re-filling of gas without dismounting the monitor, simplifying maintenance procedures.The robust construction of the 879x is designed to withstand harsh conditions and ensure reliable performance over an extended lifetime. A variety of process connections are available to suit different system requirements for flexible installation, and EMC protection minimizes the impact of electromagnetic interference on measurement accuracy, ensuring reliable operation in noisy environments. Designed for use in both medium- and high-voltage systems, it broadens its utility across different power distribution systems to ensure compatibility with demanding electrical infrastructure requirements. It offers high accuracy (±10 kPa @ 20 °C) in density and temperature measurements for reliable and informed decision-making.Compatibility with SF6 and environmentally friendly alternative gases (e.g., nitrogen/CO2 mixtures), aligns the monitor with emission regulations. The device also meets environmental regulations due to RoHS/Reach compliance. Available with customizable options, such as dial scales, switchpoint settings, and electrical connections, the 879x caters to specific needs.For more information about the 879x Hybrid Gas Density Monitor RS485/MODBUS, visit https://www.trafag.com/en/879x-hybrid-gas-density-monitor-rs485-modbus.About Trafag Inc.Trafag AG, a Swiss-based global leader in sensor and monitoring technology, specializes in delivering high-precision solutions for pressure, temperature, and SF6 gas density measurement. With over 80 years of engineering expertise and a presence in more than 40 countries, the company designs and manufactures advanced sensors and monitoring devices for critical industrial applications, including shipbuilding, hydraulics, railway systems, and high-voltage electrical infrastructure. The company's extensive product portfolio serves OEM customers and industries requiring exceptional performance in challenging environments, underscoring Trafag's reputation for quality, reliability, and technical excellence.For more information visit https://www.trafag.com/.