ACP Statement on Offshore Wind Energy Stop Work Order

WASHINGTON D.C., April 16, 2025 — The American Clean Power Association (ACP) issued the following statement from ACP CEO Jason Grumet after the Department of the Interior issued a stop work order for offshore wind project construction activity impacting the Empire Wind 1 project (15-30 miles south of Long Island):



"Halting construction of fully permitted energy projects is the literal opposite of an energy abundance agenda. With skyrocketing energy demand and increasing consumer prices, we need streamlined permitting for all domestic energy resources. Doubling back to reconsider permits after projects are under construction sends a chilling signal to all energy investment."These political reversals are bad policy, whether applied to pipelines or wind farms. We encourage the Administration to quickly address perceived inadequacies in the prior permit approvals so that this project can complete construction and bring much needed power to the grid. At the end of the day, reliable energy systems depend on reliable political systems."###About ACP: The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the leading voice of today's multi-tech clean energy industry, representing energy storage, wind, utility-scale solar, clean hydrogen, and transmission companies. ACP is committed to meeting America's energy and national security goals and building our economy with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power.Follow ACP on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X, and learn more at cleanpower.org.